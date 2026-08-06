Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Major changes are coming to the Preakness Stakes in 2027, including a new race date, a Sunday running and an extended broadcast partnership with NBC Sports.

The Maryland Jockey Club and NBC Sports announced an agreement Wednesday that will keep the Preakness on NBC and Peacock through 2032. The extension makes NBC the race’s longest-running broadcast home, covering 32 editions from 2001 through 2032, WBAL reports.

Under the schedule, the Preakness will move one week later and take place three weeks after the Kentucky Derby. The 152nd Preakness is scheduled for Sunday, May 23, 2027, marking the first Sunday running since the race debuted in 1873.

The Black-Eyed Susan Stakes will also move from Friday to Saturday, creating a weekend of racing at Pimlico Race Course. Officials said the change could give horses more recovery time after the Kentucky Derby, increase participation and turn Preakness weekend into a Baltimore celebration.

Gov. Wes Moore said the agreement strengthens Maryland’s control over the race’s future and keeps the Preakness in the national spotlight. State leaders have invested in the sport, including acquiring the race’s intellectual property and redeveloping Pimlico.

The announcement comes as Churchill Downs and the New York Racing Association prepare to launch a separate thoroughbred series in 2027 that does not include the Preakness. Maryland officials insist the Baltimore race will remain the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

Some Republican lawmakers questioned whether the new schedule will attract horses, but supporters believe the changes will benefit racing, tourism and Baltimore’s economy.

Major Changes Coming to the Preakness Stakes in 2027 was originally published on 92q.com