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Baltimore Leaders Oppose BGE’s Proposed $156 Million Rate Increase

BGE customers push back in Baltimore against proposed rate hike

Published on August 12, 2026
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BGE customers push back in Baltimore against proposed rate hike Baltimore residents could see another increase in their monthly electric bills if state regulators approve BGE’s latest request.
The utility company is seeking a $156 million rate increase. BGE estimates it would add about eight dollars to the average customer’s monthly electric bill.
BGE says the additional money would support infrastructure, storm restoration and efforts to reduce the frequency and length of power outages.
Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen joined consumer, labor, environmental and community leaders at a rally opposing the proposal. Critics argue that customers should not be asked to pay more while many families are already struggling with food, rent and other basic expenses.
Cohen’s office says approximately 290,000 BGE customers are currently behind on their energy bills. It also says the company’s electric delivery rates nearly doubled between 2010 and 2025.
The Maryland Public Service Commission must review and approve the request. If approved, the new rates are expected to take effect in early 2027. The public will have opportunities to comment before a final decision.
Eight dollars may sound small on paper. But when every household expense keeps rising, every dollar matters. SOURCE: CBS NEWS

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