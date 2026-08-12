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ICE Officers Plan – $20 Million To Purchase Gloves That Can Deliver Electric Shocks

ICE plans to give officers gloves that can deliver painful electric shocks

Published on August 12, 2026
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ICE plans to give officers gloves that can deliver painful electric shocks Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers may soon receive gloves capable of delivering painful electric shocks.
ICE plans to spend up to $20 million to purchase thousands of what the Department of Homeland Security calls “conductive distraction and de-escalation devices.” The agency hopes to obtain the equipment by March.
The devices are called G.L.O.V.E., short for Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter. They function like regular patrol gloves until an officer activates the electrical mode. The glove must touch a person’s skin to deliver the shock.
Supporters say the device could help officers gain control of combative individuals quickly and shorten physical confrontations.
The manufacturer warns that the gloves should not be used as punishment or against someone who is only being verbally defiant. It also advises against using them on children, pregnant women, elderly people and people with disabilities.
Civil-rights advocates remain concerned. They question whether the devices are necessary during civil immigration enforcement and whether officers will receive enough oversight. They also note that someone may receive little or no warning before being shocked. SOURCE: THE HILL

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