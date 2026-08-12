WCW — 50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our Women Crush Wednesday Fantasies, Vol.35

Source: Instagram / @lakeyah

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the hottest Women Crush Wednesday of them all?

Lakeyah is bringing the heat to the timeline. In fact, the musical queer queens have continued to keep the TL on point. From Kehlani kicking off her world tour to Ambré, Syd, TheARTI$T, and more, the ladies who make up what folks are referring to as lesbian R&B continue to keep us fed sonically, and visually!

Trust us when we say we’ve got enough beauty for days until we meet again for another #WCW next week. Let’s just say, it’s getting harder to keep the list to just 50 queer queens, which is why we have to run it back each and every week.

Whether our queens identify as lesbian, bisexual, trans, and the like, there’s space for them as we highlight the people catching our eye online each week. They put the LGBTQIA in the alphabet; that’s for sure.

Check out 50 of the hottest queer queens below!

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