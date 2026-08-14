Pandemonium, Partying & Plenty Of Laughs: ‘The Black Watch’ Reviews Kevin Hart’s Miami Mayhem-Filled ‘72 Hours’

The film's far-fetched premise delivers a fun, ridiculous watch despite some over-the-top moments.

The young comedic cast impresses, stealing scenes from veteran star Hart.

The movie explores tensions between older and younger generations through its emotional and comedic beats.

Kevin Hart’s latest comedy explores what happens when an accidental addition to a group chat spirals into chaos during a wild weekend in Miami, with Katt Williams, Mike Epps and a slew of cackle-causing comedians along for the ride.

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Now, BOSSIP and Cassius are unpacking Hart’s 72 Hours on the latest episode of The Black Watch.

Today, the brands released a new installment of their editorial-led series that examines notable films, television projects, and entertainment through thoughtful discussion and cultural commentary.

This week’s episode brings together BOSSIP Managing Editor Dani Canada, iOne Digital Director of Content for the Men’s Division Alvin Blanco, executive producer Serita Wesley, and comedian-writer Richard Jones for a conversation about Hart’s latest comedy, its over-the-top bachelor party antics, intergenerational humor, and whether its underlying social commentary survives all the Miami mayhem.

“Have you ever received random texts from strangers? I know I do,” asks Dani. “But how many of those random texts have led to an insane weekend in Miami? That is the plot for Kevin Hart’s latest movie, which we are discussing today on The Black Watch.”

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72 Hours, a 2026 comedy streaming on Netflix, stars Hart and Teyana Taylor and follows a 40-year-old man who joins a bachelor party weekend with complete strangers after accidentally being added to their group chat.

Despite the movie’s far-fetched premise, the panel largely agreed that 72 Hours manages to deliver an over-the-top comedy that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

“I wanted to despise this film,” said Alvin. “When I got to the end, I wasn’t mad. I’m not saying that it doesn’t have a lot of plot holes. It’s not an Oscar winner, but I was entertained.”

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Serita agreed.

“I just took the film for what it was,” she said. “I didn’t go into it thinking it was gonna be this masterpiece of cinematic beauty. I just was like, ‘Oh, this is gonna be a fun watch.’”

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Richard, meanwhile, also thought 72 Hours could easily compare to another chaotic bachelor-party franchise.

“I ain’t watched The Hangover in a long time. Let me watch Hangover 2.0,” he said about tuning in. That is what this movie was. If you like The Hangover, you will love this movie.”

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Dani agreed, adding that it was ridiculous, but “so ridiculous that it’s actually funny.”

Of course, not every ridiculous moment landed.

Serita singled out a particularly drug-fueled sequence as one scene that took things a liiiiitttle too far.

“There were some parts that I was kind of like, ‘Ah, I could have did without that,’” she said. “Like the coke turning him into Ricardo Montana. I’m like, ‘Bro, I can’t.’ That was a bit much. I was like, ‘This is OD.’”

Richard agreed, joking,

“I hadn’t seen anybody do that much coke onscreen in a long time. He was sniffing like it was 1985.”

The group also said that they weren’t too sold on the romantic pairing at the center of the movie.

“Yeah, him and Teyana wasn’t really there for me,” said Alvin. “I was like, ‘These two together?’ I don’t know.”

Dani agreed, joking that Hart and Taylor didn’t exactly scream onscreen couple.

“Teyana and Kevin as a couple? She kind of looked like his daughter,” she said, before giving grace because of Teyana’s copious cakes. “I will say she looked good in the medical scrubs, though.”

“She did,” Serita agreed. “Listen, I had never seen scrubs like that.”

“I ain’t never seen nobody’s scrubs like that,” added Richard. “Are those tailored scrubs?”

While the central romance earned mixed reviews, the younger members of the ensemble received significantly more praise.

Mason Gooding, son of Cuba Gooding Jr., plays the groom-to-be, a revelation that caught Serita by surprise.

“Wait, I’m sorry, Cuba Gooding Jr.’s son was in it?” she asked.

“Yeah, Mason,” Richard responded. “The kid that’s getting married.”

The conversation then turned to the movie’s young comedians, including Saturday Night Live cast members Marcello Hernández, Kam Patterson and Ben Marshall.

“One thing I liked about this was seeing the fellow young comedians really hold their own,” said Dani. “To see them have this moment with Kevin Hart, where they’re going toe-to-toe with him with the comedy.”

Serita described the ensemble as an intergenerational comedic situation, with Hart sharing the screen with a new crop of performers.

When Dani asked the panel’s “resident comedian” for his assessment, Richard admitted the cast accomplished something unexpected.

“It made me almost kind of want to watch Saturday Night Live,” he said.

“Almost,” Dani interjected.

“Almost kind of,” Richard joked.

Richard had particular praise for Patterson and his rise through the comedy ranks.

“Watching Kam Patterson in particular, watching his sort of rise to fame coming out of Austin and watching this film basically be the culmination of all of that work that he’s put in, it has been enjoyable to watch,” he said. “To see him go from Kill Tony to SNL, and then to go do this movie not only with Kevin Hart, but with his SNL co-workers, it has been fun to watch him kind of blow up.”

He did, however, have one piece of unsolicited advice for the burgeoning comedy star.

“I still need him to work out, though,” Richard joked. “Hit a couple of push-ups.”

Beyond its cast, 72 Hours boasts plenty of comedy pedigree behind the camera. The film was directed by Tim Story, whose credits include Barbershop and Ride Along, and produced by Will Packer.

The panel weighs whether 72 Hours captures the same comedic energy and entertainment value as some of Story and Packer’s previous projects while also discussing surprise appearances from Mike Epps, Katt Williams and Andy Garcia.

Whatever the group’s verdict on the movie’s more unbelievable moments, viewers clearly tuned in. During its first week of release, 72 Hours landed atop Netflix’s global Top 10 English-language films with more than 22.1 million views.

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Beyond the bachelor-party debauchery, the panel also digs into the movie’s attempt at social commentary, particularly its depiction of a younger generation more comfortable expressing its emotions alongside an older generation still trying to hold onto its youth.

That sparks a larger discussion about whether the message successfully breaks through the movie’s nonstop hijinks and whether 72 Hours could represent Hart’s attempt to connect with a younger audience.

The conversation ultimately expands beyond 72 Hours to Hart’s evolution from a shoe salesman and aspiring comedian to one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars and a media and business mogul.

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With decades of stand-up specials, blockbuster comedies, and business ventures behind him, the panel debates what could come next for Hart and whether he still has another chapter of movie stardom ahead of him or could increasingly shift his focus toward producing and entrepreneurship.

The episode wraps with a Kevin Hart trivia game that puts the panel’s knowledge of the comedian’s lengthy filmography and stand-up career to the test.

Watch the latest episode of The Black Watch below!

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Pandemonium, Partying & Plenty Of Laughs: ‘The Black Watch’ Reviews Kevin Hart’s Miami Mayhem-Filled ‘72 Hours’ was originally published on bossip.com