The Air Jordan 1 Fearless Ones Collection Has Something For Everybody

Posted October 23, 2019

Jordan Fearless Ones Collection

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

Though many painful L’s have been handed out by Jordan over his NBA career, none hurt fans more than the ones they hold whenever they miss out on exclusive Jordan releases and while 2019 has already sent many a sneakerhead home empty handed, prepare for more heartache as Jordan brand has more heat coming down the pike.

This holiday season will see a bevy of new iterations of the classic Air Jordan 1 silhouette and though none of them have a “Cactus Jack” emblem stitched on them best believe they’ll be a problem to copp when they drop.

The Jordan Fearless Ones collection is comprised of a gang of remixed versions of the Air Jordan 1’s that have been created not just for men, but exclusives for women and children… that men will also buy and try to pull off on their person.

As per Jordan Brand, “the Fearless Ones collection follows this theme by highlighting communities, collaborators (cultural leaders from across the globe who inspire people to reach new heights in their respective fields) and illuminating stories connected to MJ’s intrepid drive.

From LA’s own Blue The Great’s colorful vision in the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Fearless to CLOT founder Edison Chen’s grey nylon woven based own AJ 1 Mid SE Fearless, the creations are a sight to behold and resellers can’t wait to make a pretty penny off the limited stock once they get their hands on them.

Check out the collection below and let us know which ones will be on your radar once they drop throughout the remainder of 2019.

1. Jordan Fearless Ones Collection

Jordan Fearless Ones Collection Source:Jordan Brand

Jordan Fearless Ones Collection jordan fearless ones collection

2. Jordan Fearless Ones Collection

Jordan Fearless Ones Collection Source:Jordan Brand

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Fearless Melody Ehsani

3. Jordan Fearless Ones Collection

Jordan Fearless Ones Collection Source:Jordan Brand

Jordan Fearless Ones Collection jordan fearless ones collection

4. Jordan Fearless Ones Collection

Jordan Fearless Ones Collection Source:Jordan Brand

Jordan Fearless Ones Collection jordan fearless ones collection

5. Jordan Fearless Ones Collection

Jordan Fearless Ones Collection Source:Jordan Brand

Jordan Fearless Ones Collection jordan fearless ones collection

6. Jordan Fearless Ones Collection

Jordan Fearless Ones Collection Source:Jordan Brand

Jordan Fearless Ones Collection jordan fearless ones collection

7. Jordan Fearless Ones Collection

Jordan Fearless Ones Collection Source:Jordan Brand

Jordan Fearless Ones Collection jordan fearless ones collection

8. Jordan Fearless Ones Collection

Jordan Fearless Ones Collection Source:Jordan Brand

Jordan Fearless Ones Collection jordan fearless ones collection

9. Jordan Fearless Ones Collection

Jordan Fearless Ones Collection Source:Jordan Brand

Jordan Fearless Ones Collection jordan fearless ones collection

10. Jordan Fearless Ones Collection

Jordan Fearless Ones Collection Source:Jordan Brand

Jordan Fearless Ones Collection jordan fearless ones collection

11. Jordan Fearless Ones Collection

Jordan Fearless Ones Collection Source:Jordan Brand

Jordan Fearless Ones Collection jordan fearless ones collection

12. Jordan Fearless Ones Collection

Jordan Fearless Ones Collection Source:Jordan Brand

Jordan Fearless Ones Collection jordan fearless ones collection

