Posted January 17, 2019
All The Times LeBron James Daughter, Zhuri James Won Our Hearts On Social Media was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
As If?!?! #ZhuriNova💫#CherHorowitzVibes
Happy 3rd Birthday to my Princess Zhuri Nova aka Daddy's lil girl aka Momma's lil face. You're so amazing beyond years and I'm so happy every time I see your face! Daddy loves you for eternity and beyond!! #SheGetsWhateverSheWantsFromMe #AndWhatSo #ThatsMyBabyGirl #LilGuysDontEvenTryIt #IllBeWaitingAtTheGateWithTheGuardWithSomethingOnMyHipToo #ThinkItsAGameIfYouWantTo
💕💕 #2Of4Heartbeats #MyKing #ThePrincess #ZhuriNova💫
☀️Hello Sunshine!!!☀️ #ZhuriNova💫
My lil 🦄 #ZhuriNova💫 #Halloween2017
On the low In my feelings right now not being home for my Princess bday celebration but when u have a great team of family around you it allows me to focus in on my job. With all that said HAPPY 4TH BEAUTIFUL DAY to Daddy Princess Zhuri Nova! Enjoy your day to the fullest!!!! 🎂🎉🎊🎈🎁 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
