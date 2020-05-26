CLOSE
central park , New York City
Central Park KKKaren aKa Amy Cooper Fired On Her Day Off, Twitter Rejoices

Posted 24 hours ago

Amy Cooper

Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter

Life comes at you fast when you get caught being racist on video. Central Park Karen aka Amy Cooper, the woman who abused her white privilege to weaponize calling the cops on a Black on Memorial Day, has been fired from her job.

This is where we point out this means that Ms. Cooper was fired on her day off.

Yesterday (May 25), a video that showed Cooper indignantly calling the cops on a man named Christian Cooper (no relation) for having the audacity to ask her to put her dog on a leash went viral. Twitter was outraged at what many have witnessed time and again, a white person dangerously calling the police on a Black person knowing it could doom the latter.

Twitter immediately got to work, identifying Amy Cooper and her place of employment—investment management company Franklin Templeton. Before the day was over, the dog she was almost absent-mindedly choking while making her false claims was removed from her home while her employer announced she was placed on leave.

Today (May 26), she offered up a weak apology. “I’m not a racist. I did not mean to harm that man in any way,” she told NBC New York,. Note, the audacity of this sentence considering she repeatedly told the police her and her dog were being threatened by an African American man, who fortunately was filming the interaction. She even told CNN she was “scared.”

Because someone having the nerve to ask you to follow the rules must be terrifying in 2020.

And now, Franklin Templeton read the writing on the Twitter wall and straight-up fired Amy Cooper. They issued the following statement: “Following our internal review of the incident in Central Park yesterday, we have made the decision to terminate the employee involved, effective immediately. We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton.”

But is the NYPD doing to arrest her for reporting a false crime, though?

Peep the reactions to Ms. Cooper’s well-deserved sacking below.

Central Park KKKaren aKa Amy Cooper Fired On Her Day Off, Twitter Rejoices  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

6. Also, they’re fittin’ to ban her from Central Park. Bruh…

