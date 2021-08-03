Athing Mu , Olympics
HomePhotos

Athing Mu Is 1st American Woman To Win 800m At Olympics Since 1968

Posted 16 hours ago

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Athletics - Olympics: Day 11

Source: David Ramos / Getty

Athing Mu’s parents left South Sudan and settled in America to provide a better life for their family, and the sacrifice has paid off. Mu, who was born in Trenton, N.J., became the first woman since 1968 to win gold in the 800 meters event at the Olympics and was joined by another American for the bronze in a spectacular finish.

Athing Mu (pronounced uh-THING-moe) is currently a student at Texas A&M University. The teen track prodigy, standing at 5-foot-10, was considered one of the favorites to medal in the event and has handled the pressure of international fame with ease. While her name continues to be butchered by announcers at the Games, Mu has handled the mistakes with grace and continued to shine.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In the 800 meters final, Mu broke the American record with a time of 1:55.21 and beat her qualifying time of 1:56.07 at the Olympic trials in the process. Mu was joined on the podium by 24-year-old Houston native Raevyn Rogers, who races professionally for Nike.

Reactions to Mu’s gold-medal and record-breaking performance were trending on Twitter. We have a handful of the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Athing Mu Is 1st American Woman To Win 800m At Olympics Since 1968  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Latest

Wendy’s Manager Fired For Calling Black Woman ‘B**ch’…

Emotions can run high in any workplace, especially the fast-paced food service industry. But one man's inexcusable language has cost…
08.03.21

Biden Administration Says Infrastructure Deal Prioritizes The Black…

Senior Advisor to the president, Cedric Richmond, said the bipartisan infrastructure framework was designed to address issues disproportionately impacting Black…
08.02.21

Philadelphia Black Man Freed After Three Decades in…

60-year-old Curtis Crosland of Philadelphia experienced an unfortunately common atrocity after spending over 30 years in prison for a crime he…
08.02.21

Meeting Or Mingling? Michigan State Rep Admits To…

Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones proudly admitted to dropping hundreds of dollars at the Pantheon Club strip joint in Dearborn,…
07.29.21

Ben Crump Files Lawsuit On Behalf Of Black…

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump is getting ready to take on a historic lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson.
07.29.21

Veteran SNCC Organizer And The Algebra Project Founder…

A lifelong educator, Moses inspired multiple generations to organize for equity and justice, leaving behind a legacy of servant leadership…
07.26.21

Honda Dealership Blasted For Calling Black Woman ‘Bon…

Trinity Bethune, a 21-year-old Black woman from North Carolina, unfortunately found herself as the butt of a racially insensitive joke…
07.26.21

#BlackGirlMagic: Teens Become First Black Girl Duo To…

Atlanta teenagers Jayla Jackson and Emani Stanton became the first Black girl duo to win Harvard University's debate competition.
07.26.21

Frontier Airlines Labels Black Woman As Potential Child…

For Lakeyjanay Bailey, a 21-year-old Black woman traveling from Denver to Fort Worth, systematic racism became her reality after being…
07.26.21

Say What?! Demand For White Alabama Councilman To…

White councilman John "Tommy" Bryant is getting the ultimate side-eye, and many requests to resign from office, after his reiteration…
07.22.21
Close