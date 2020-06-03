CLOSE
Ben & Jerrys
HomePhotos

Ben & Jerry’s Blasts White Supremacy In Solidarity With #BlackLivesMatter

Posted June 3, 2020

Ben & Jerry's BLM

Source: Ben & Jerry’s / Ben & Jerry’s

Ben & Jerry’s is still invited to the cookout, perpetually. The ice cream brand went the extra mile in releasing a statement that explicitly blast white supremacy, and was swiftly applauded for the message.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

In a statement the brand shared on its website yesterday evening (June 2), Ben & Jerry’s described the murder of George Floyd as an act “inhumane police brutality that is perpetuated by a culture of white supremacy.”

Where is the lie?

“What happened to George Floyd was not the result of a bad apple; it was the predictable consequence of a racist and prejudiced system and culture that has treated Black bodies as the enemy from the beginning,” said the ice cream brand.

Ben & Jerry’s statement is particularly bold considering the statements of so many entities left so much to be desired. For example, the statement from the NFL reaked of hypocrisy considering the blackballing of Colin Kaepernick and since it didn’t even mention the police.

However, Ben & Jerry’s comments came with facts and receipts.

“Slavery, Jim Crow and segregation were systems of legalized and monetized white supremacy for which generations of Black and Brown people paid an immeasurable price. That cost must be acknowledged and the privilege that accrued to some at the expense of others must be reckoned with and redressed,” said the company.

Beyond lip service, the statement also calls for action, including called for the Department of Justice to actually use its Civil Rights Division and for Congress to pass H.R. 40, a bill which seeks to create a commission to study the effects of discrimination all the way back to the arrival of the first African slaves to North America in 1619.

The social media reaction was mostly praise from those with an eye on the jig. Of course, there’s always going to be the All Lives Matter faction of snowflakes, but that means more Ben & Jerry’s for us. The makers of Cherry Garcia offered their support for Black Lives Matter back in 2016.

Peep some of the reactions below.

Ben & Jerry’s Blasts White Supremacy In Solidarity With #BlackLivesMatter  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Latest
Election 2020: How To Register To Vote

Voters are looking forward to casting ballots in favor of or against the candidates of their choice. However, they won't…
06.04.20
Minneapolis Holds Memorial For George Floyd As Family,…

Minneapolis was set to honor the life of George Floyd more than a week after the unarmed 46-year-old Black man…
06.04.20
Obama Thanks Protesters, Encourages Young People To Take…

Our forever President Barack Obama addressed the nation during a virtual town hall event to offer some words of reassurance…
06.04.20
George Floyd’s Killer Cop Has Murder Charge Upgraded…

County Attorney Mike Freeman makes the announcement.
06.03.20
Louisville Mayor Fires Police Chief After Killing Black…

The police who killed black business owner David “BBQ Man” McAtee in Louisville and left his body outside for twelve hours…
06.04.20
Ella Jones Elected As First Black Woman, First…

Six years after police brutality stoked the fires that nearly brought the city to a halt with the tragic death…
06.04.20
We Are One: More Than A Hashtag –…

Urban One is hosting We Are One: More Than A Hashtag, a virtual town hall to discuss the current political…
06.04.20
Independent Autopsy Reveals George Floyd Was Murdered By…

The family of Floyd retained the services of former New York City medical examiner Michael Baden and the University of…
06.03.20
#WendysIsOverParty Trends After Wendy’s Donates $400,000 To Trump

The fast-food chain Wendy's is now being canceled after social media users find out that the CEO donated over $400,000…
06.03.20
“Yall Not Tired Yet?” National Mall Monuments Vandalized…

Protestors are making sure their messages are being not only heard, but also seen.
06.01.20
Close