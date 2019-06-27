Black Alabama Woman Charged With Manslaughter After Being Shot While Pregnant & Losing Baby #MarshaeJones

In one of the most bizarre and horrific shooting cases in some time, a Black Alabama woman has been charged with manslaughter after she was shot by a woman while she was five months pregnant in December 2018. Marshae Jones lost the baby and the shooter, another Black woman, had her charges dismissed.

AL.com reports:

Marshae Jones, a 27-year-old Birmingham woman, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on a manslaughter charge. She was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Though Jones didn’t fire the shots that killed her unborn baby girl, authorities say she initiated the dispute that led to the gunfire. Police initially charged 23-year-old Ebony Jemison with manslaughter, but the charge against Jemison was dismissed after the grand jury failed to indict her.

The shooting happened about noon on Dec. 4, 2018, outside Dollar General on Park Road. Officers were dispatched to the scene on a report of someone shot but arrived to find the shooting victim – later identified as Jones – had been picked up and driven to Fairfield. Police and paramedics then found the Jones at a Fairfield convenience store.

Jones was taken from Fairfield to UAB Hospital. She was five months pregnant and was shot in the stomach. The unborn baby did not survive the shooting.

The outlet adds that Jones and Jemison were fighting over the unborn child’s father and officials put the blame squarely on Jones for egging the fight on.

Marshae Jones' name has been trending on Twitter this morning

