CLOSE
new york fashion week
HomePhotos

#NYFWNOIR: 25 Runway Looks We Love On Black Models From NYFW 2019

Posted September 12, 2019

There’s a reason why New York Fashion Week is the first on the fashion month calendar. While some individuals consider New York boring or wonder if true style is coming out of here, I believe that NYFW is pushing diversity and innovation forward. Whether it’s see now where now collections or having diversity of all kinds represented on the runway, NYFW really illustrates the melting pot that is America. This season we saw sustainable designs from Studio One Eighty Nine, West Africa mixing with European silhouettes from Maki Oh, and designers from Indonesia, China and more. Of course, we have our well known staples like Marc Jacobs and Parabal Gurung; nevertheless, we also had fashion forward designs from Chromat and Savage X Fenty.

Click through our gallery to see our favorite looks on Black models from NYFW 2019!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

#NYFWNOIR: 25 Runway Looks We Love On Black Models From NYFW 2019 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. MICHAEL KORS

MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty

2. MICHAEL KORS

MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty

3. MICHAEL KORS

MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty

4. 3.1 PHILLIP LIM

3.1 PHILLIP LIM Source:Getty

5. 3.1 PHILLIP LIM

3.1 PHILLIP LIM Source:Getty

6. NAEEM KHAN

NAEEM KHAN Source:Getty

7. S BY SERENA WILLIAMS

S BY SERENA WILLIAMS Source:Getty

8. S BY SERENA WILLIAMS

S BY SERENA WILLIAMS Source:Getty

9. S BY SERENA WILLIAMS

S BY SERENA WILLIAMS Source:Getty

10. S BY SERENA WILLIAMS

S BY SERENA WILLIAMS Source:Getty

11. S BY SERENA WILLIAMS

S BY SERENA WILLIAMS Source:Getty

12. CHRISTIAN COWAN

CHRISTIAN COWAN Source:Getty

13. CHRISTIAN COWAN

CHRISTIAN COWAN Source:Getty

14. CHRISTIAN COWAN

CHRISTIAN COWAN Source:Getty

15. CHRISTIAN COWAN

CHRISTIAN COWAN Source:Getty

16. CHRISTIAN COWAN

CHRISTIAN COWAN Source:Getty

17. PRABAL GURUNG

PRABAL GURUNG Source:Getty

18. PRABAL GURUNG

PRABAL GURUNG Source:Getty

19. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO

CHRISTIAN SIRIANO Source:Getty

20. PRABAL GURUNG

PRABAL GURUNG Source:Getty

21. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO

CHRISTIAN SIRIANO Source:Getty

22. INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARI

INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARI Source:Getty

23. INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARI

INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARI Source:Getty

24. INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARI

INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARI Source:Getty

25. INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARI

INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARI Source:Getty
Latest
SMH: Jack In The Box Drive-Thru Employee Fired…

A deaf woman in California was both mocked and refused service by an employee at Jack in the Box after she passed the…
09.13.19
White CEO Says He Hires Mostly Black Women…

Here we are centuries after slavery and White men are still using the labor of Black women to their benefit.…
09.13.19
Biking While Black: Las Vegas Cops Killed Black…

A Black Las Vegas man was arrested last week after police initially stopped him for not having proper lighting and…
09.12.19
7-Year-Old Surprised With Free Trip to Disney World…

https://youtu.be/nyWzcq3va7M For two years, 7-year-old Jermaine Bell saved roughly $100 to help fund his family’s dream vacation to Disneyland. But…
09.11.19
NBA Bans “Ninja-Style” Headbands Ahead Of Upcoming Season

The NBA has gone through several stylistic changes over the decades, with athletes introducing their own flair to the standard…
09.11.19
Rest In Power: Joan Johnson, The Queen Of…

The iconic co-founder of the Johnson Products Company passed on September 6 after battling with complications from a 2005 car…
09.11.19
Spelman To Establish Center Of Excellence For Minority…

Spelman College is establishing the Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM after receiving a $2 million grant from…
09.10.19
Restaurant Employee ‘Mistakenly’ Addresses Woman Named Nyjah As…

Nyjah Vest went to a Mexican restaurant on September 7 and reportedly received a receipt with much more than the…
09.10.19
Charity That Got $200K From NFL’s Inspire Change…

The partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation has come under an avalanche of criticism, egged on in no…
09.10.19
Residents Of Bahamas Evacuating To U.S. Told To…

Residents of The Bahamas looking to flee the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian were en route to…
09.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close