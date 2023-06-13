‘Black Panther’ Star Tenoch Huerta Responds To Sexual Assault Accusation, Twitter Reacts

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Tenoch Huerta, who’s most known for his villainous role of Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been accused of sexual assault by musician Maria Elena Rios.

Rios, a saxophonist and activist published a Twitter thread saying there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to Huerta.

“It is very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved in the world for playing a character in a movie like @TenochHuerta. Charming in appearance, the great hallmark of a narcissist + a good helping of victimization,” the post reads after being translated to English.

She goes on to explain why she didn’t inform the authorities about the assault.

“‘And why didn’t you report?’ They say those who live in a macho country, where justice is unattainable where they almost kill you and still they don’t believe you or justice comes. And no, I don’t want to be famous. And no, I don’t want money because I know how to work,” she concluded.

Huerta has responded to the accusations on Instagram denying that he hurt Rios in any way and that they were consensually involved. He says that it was only when their relationship ended that Rios’ feelings changed.

“About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months,” Huerta wrote. “It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends.”

Other superheroes who’ve been the subject of controversy lately are Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Jonathan Majors for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and The Flash‘s Ezra Miller who allegedly showed inappropriate behavior towards a child and was charged with burglary.

Marvel has yet to address Huerta or say whether the claims will affect his appearance in future films.

See how Twitter’s reacting to the allegations against Huerta below.

‘Black Panther’ Star Tenoch Huerta Responds To Sexual Assault Accusation, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com