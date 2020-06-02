In a time of hurt and pain, the Black community is coming together to protest for not only George Floyd but the other lives lost to police brutality.

Thousands of people are gathering together across the country to fight for justice and celebrities are stepping out. Some are donating money to the cause, using their platform to spread awareness, and some are choosing to be on the frontlines.

Check out these celebrities who have decided to step out and be apart of the movement.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On The Frontlines [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com