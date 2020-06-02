CLOSE
George Floyd , protests
These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On The Frontlines [PHOTOS]

Posted June 2, 2020

In a time of hurt and pain, the Black community is coming together to protest for not only George Floyd but the other lives lost to police brutality. 

Thousands of people are gathering together across the country to fight for justice and celebrities are stepping out.  Some are donating money to the cause, using their platform to spread awareness, and some are choosing to be on the frontlines.

Check out these celebrities who have decided to step out and be apart of the movement.

These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On The Frontlines [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Porsha Williams

2. J. Cole

3. Jamie Foxx

4. Nick Cannon

#JusticeForFloyd

5. Wale

6. Kehlani

7. Michael B. Jordan

8. Tinashe

Show up.

9. Lil Yachty

10. Ray J

11. Tessa Thompson

12. Ariana Grande

13. Kendrick Sampson

Before you swipe - If you’re squeamish - warning - these are SOME my wounds up close. The most obvious are from rubber bullets. They look gross but I was blessed to be shot directly from close range and not have much worse, ive posted some in my stories. These things HURT and are DANGEROUS. The dude was aiming for folks HEADS. Rubber bullets have killed folks and can cause permanent damage, brain damage, concussions etc. Swipe further to see some of the officers. I can see some of their names but their badge numbers were on the back of their helmets. Purposeful. ONE OF them removed his name. Others obscured theirs. I need the names and badge numbers. DM them and any other proof to @alwaysbewright Let’s do this. And together let’s end this legacy of slave catching and #DefundPolice #DefendBlackLife (check out @mvmnt4blklives nationwide campaign for US ✊🏽)

14. Jaylen Brown

15. Machine Gun Kelly

16. Halsey

17. Karl Anthony Towns

18. Royce White

