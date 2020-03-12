CLOSE
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Posted 11 hours ago

Well, this Coronavirus is spreading by the second. As the days go by, more and more public figures are getting caught with the deadly virus.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his families health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks news was the NBA suspending the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz getting the Coronavirus.

Here is the official list of celebs that currently have the Coronavirus. Stay safe out here people!

1. Rudy Gobert

2. Emmanuel Mudiay

3. Tom Hanks

4. Rita Wilson

