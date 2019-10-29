CLOSE
black celebrities , Halloween
HomePhotos

Halloween 2019: Top 10 Celebrity Halloween Costumes in 2019

Posted October 29, 2019

It looks like Halloween came early on Instagram. Over the weekend, celebrities flooded social media in celebration of holiday festivities and per usual a lot of them did not come to play! Here are our top 10 favorite celebrity costumes from this year.

Related: Boo & Binge: 10 Halloween-Themed Episodes To Watch On Netflix & Hulu

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

 

Halloween 2019: Top 10 Celebrity Halloween Costumes in 2019  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. Gabrielle Union-Wade as a Clover Cheerleader

View this post on Instagram

Brought It. #CaliforniaLove

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

2. The Cast of ‘Blackish’ as ‘Us’

3. B. Simone as Da Baby’s Wife 

4. Marcus Scribner as Professor Klump in the Nutty Professor

5. Jhené Aiko as Ash Ketchum

View this post on Instagram

‘tis the season 😊

A post shared by Chilombo (@jheneaiko) on

6. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel as NSYNC

7. Baby Stormy as her Mommy, Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala

8. Kylie Jenner and New BFF, Anastasia Karanikaou as Madonna and Britney Spears from the 2003 VMAs

9. Newlyweds, Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty as the Joker and Harley Quinn

10. Jeannie Mai as Kehlani 

Latest
Top HS Recruit Decoldest Crawford Commits To LSU…

The kid with the coolest name in sports history has finally decided which program he’ll be playing wide receiver for…
10.30.19
Portland International Jetport is now using 100% recycled de-icing fluid
Southwest Pilots Caught Spying On Passengers

A flight attendant is suing Southwest airlines because she caught the pilots spying on passengers using the lavatory. SMH… fly…
10.29.19
Two Women Who Flashed At World Series Banned…

If you watched Game 5 of the World Series then you noticed a few things. Beyond Donald Trump getting booed by the…
10.29.19
Biking While Black: Black Bike-Riding Student Arrested By…

Genesis Hansen, a 21-year-old student at Oregon State University, was stopped by police for not riding in between the lanes.…
10.28.19
Cities With Higher Black Populations Rely On Fines…

Being Black in America has always had it’s challenges but as more statistics move the forefront we are seeing concrete…
10.25.19
Sounds About White! Fired Cop Who Killed Eric…

Daniel Pantaleo was fired five years after killing Eric Garner.
10.24.19
Something’s Afoot: Nike’s President & CEO Mark Parker…

There is something afoot in the sportswear world. Nike’s long-time President and CEO, Mark Parker, announced he is stepping down…
10.24.19
Popeyes To Hire More Employees To Deal With…

Instead of giving people an actual date for the return of their popular chicken sandwich, Popeyes has announced that they…
10.24.19
Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At Car, Hitting…

An Atlanta man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a car that sideswiped his vehicle and injuring a 13-month-old…
10.24.19
#BRUHNews: Elliott From ‘E.T.’ Movie Busted For DUI

One of film’s most heralded child stars was caught hitting the sauce too hard. Henry Thomas was popped for drinking and…
10.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close