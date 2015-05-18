demi moore , Grace Miguel , Halle Berry
Celebrity Women Who Date Younger Men

Posted May 18, 2015

Age ain’t nothing but a number!

Celebrity Women Who Date Younger Men was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Gabrielle Union

2. Comedian Loni Love revealed she is dating a man named Sam who is almost 20 years her junior.

Comedian Loni Love revealed she is dating a man named Sam who is almost 20 years her junior.

3. Tyra Banks

Model Tyra Banks was rumored to be dating model Robert Evans, who was 14 years her junior. Now, after her on screen kiss with Bow Wow, folks are wondering if she is on the prowl again.

4. Tina Turner

Tina Turner is married to record exec Erwin Bach, who is 17 years her junior. (AP)

5. Madonna

Madonna has dated many younger men, including her ex Guy Ritchie, who is 10 years younger and her most recent boyfriend was 30 years her junior. (AP)

6. Rozanda “Chilli” Thomas

Rozanda “Chilli” Thomas dated Usher, who is eight years younger. (Retna)

7. Demi Moore

Actress Demi Moore was married to Ashton Kutcher, who is 16 years her junior. (Retna)

8. Janet Jackson

Singer Janet Jackson is married to billionaire Wissam Al-Mana, who is 9 years her junior. (Retna)

9. Naomi Campbell

Model Naomi Campbell is an experienced cougar who once dated Usher, who is 8 years her junior. (AP)

10. Grace Miguel

Record exec Grace Miguel is the latest cougar to nab Usher, who is 10 years her junior. (Hello Beautiful)

11. Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox dated promoter Slimm, who is 19 years her junior. (Retna)

12. Halle Berry

Halle Berry dated model Gabriel Aubry, who is 10 years her junior. (AP)

