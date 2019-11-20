CLOSE
Charles Barkley
Up Chuck: Charles Barkley Made Tasteless Joke At Reporter, Tries To Scrub Her Own Verbal Vomit

Posted November 20, 2019

Charles Barkley has made a career out of being the loudest and often incorrect voice in the room as an NBA analyst, usually with an unapologetic bent. This time, one of the Hall of Famer’s jokes went too far with a reporter who called him out, but it appears she’s also got some verbal vomit to clean up as well.

Axios reporter Alexi Mccammond called out the Chuckster via Twitter after sharing a moment shared between the two.

“Just FYI Charles Barkley told me tonight “I don’t hit women but if I did I would hit you,” and then when I objected to that he told me I “couldn’t take a joke,” Mccammond tweeted on Tuesday (November 19).

She added, “There are almost no times I will beak an OTR “agreement” but this is not OK. And it was all because he came in talking about how he loves Deval Patrick and once someone from Pete‘s campaign came around he said he loved Pete and I reminded him he previously said he was a Deval fan.”

Many rightfully came to Mccammond’s defense and Barkley, or rather the savvy PR team, got right ahead of it as fast as they could and put out a prepared apology. However, Mccammond wasn’t satisfied and kept visibility high on her discomfort, as she should.

But some Twitter users dug up old, scrubbed tweets that seem to suggest that Mccammond has an issue with Asians and also made some other questionable remarks.

Granted, the reaction on both sides of the debate has been robust and the cancel culture crows have been trying to wait to see if Barkley is a carcass before really swooping down. We’ve got some of the reactions listed out below.

Up Chuck: Charles Barkley Made Tasteless Joke At Reporter, Tries To Scrub Her Own Verbal Vomit  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

