As quarantine continues, Verzuz battles are still firing off keeping timelines entertained and in constant debate.

Twitter went into an uproar when Black Twitter brought up the R&B battle of the century: Usher versus Chris Brown. It naturally divided the people to choose between the “Superstar” OG or the “Fine China” back-flipping artist.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Breezy spoke out making it loud and clear that he wanted no parts of the battle and was confident enough to say he could win a battle on features alone.

Chris Brown said he’s not doing a VERZUZ against Usher. So, there’s that. pic.twitter.com/BgGJR5amiU — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) July 27, 2020

Twitter instantly started to debate about who is the GOAT of R&B going hit-for-hit between the two.

Here’s what socials said about being #TeamBreezy or stanning for Usher Raymond.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Who’s The GOAT Of R&B?! Chris Brown Declines Verzuz Battle Against Usher After Social Media Stirs The Pot was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com