Dru Hill
Revisiting The Masterpiece of Dru Hill’s Self-Titled Debut Album [Video]

Posted 16 hours ago

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

Tuesday (November 19) marks 23 years since the world was first introduced to Baltimore’s boy band, Dru Hill.

The quartet dropped their self-titled debut album Dru Hill on this day in 1996. The project boasts cult classic R&B hits such as “In My Bed,” “Tell Me,” “Never Make a Promise” and “5 Steps.”

Dru Hill was certified platinum in less than a year after its release. It also served as the launching pad for the group’s sophomore album Enter the Dru and what would eventually become Sisqo’s blossoming solo career.

Revisit the classic album below.

1. Tell Me – Dru Hill

2. In My Bed – Dru Hill

3. Never Make A Promise – Dru Hill

4. 5 Steps – Dru Hill

5. In My Bed (Remix) – Dru Hill

