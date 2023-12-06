



In honor of the news that allegedly Ashanti and Nelly are excepting their first child together, we wanted to gather up a few other celebrity musicians that also have children together.

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

There are many celebrities that cross industries when falling in love but others have built upon their common interest when choosing their partner for life. There are many Black musicians and musicians of color who have found love in the music and married their partner and/or had children with that partner. Continue scrolling to see our list below:

READ MORE:

Michelle Obama Speaks On Sasha & Malia’s Adult Dating Lives: “Now They Are Bringing Grown Men Home”

Eve Is Basking In Motherhood As She Poses On Her Instagram Stories With Her Son

Kerrion, Son Of Gospel Icon Kirk Franklin, Arrested In LA Without Bond

Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump In A Vintage Silk Blouse

Daddy-Daughter Duo: Diddy Brings His 16-Year-Old Daughter Chance As His Date To The 2022 Oscars

Rihanna Talks About What Type Of Mother She’ll Be: ‘You Talk About My Kids, It’s Over’

Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Scott Got Engaged To Boyfriend Matt Moeller

Lori Harvey Is A Fierce Lady In Red In Latest Instagram Video

Beyoncé Pose With Rumi and Blue In Houndstooth For the ‘Halls of Ivy’ Collection

Michael Jordan’s Son Accused Of Assaulting Hospital Staff

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Famous Singers & Rappers Who Have Children Together was originally published on mymajicdc.com