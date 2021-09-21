Fugees , the fugees
Ready Or Not: Fugees Will Reunite For ‘The Score’ 25th Anniversary Tour

The Fugees

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

If you hear a collective cheer from all your Hip-Hop loving pals, it’s probably because they’ve heard the news that the Fugees are getting the band back together to celebrate their classic second album. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Praz Michel, and Wyclef Jean will reunite to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Score, an album that solidified them as elite in the eyes of many to this day.

The news was announced by way of a press release Tuesday morning  (September 21) signifying that the Fugees will be back on the road for a 12-city tour that kicks off on Wednesday (September 22) at a secret location in New York. Both Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean gave moving statements to the press in support of the tour and a message that the world could use right now.

From the press release:

The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world. — Ms. Lauryn Hill

As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together. — Wyclef Jean

Well, color us excited and prepared for this epic world tour. The Score 25th anniversary world tour is brought to you by Diaspora Calling and produced by Live Nation, along with programming support from Global Citizen. Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY (September 24) at 10 AM at Live Nation.

The dates for the tour are below. Keep scrolling for reactions from Twitter.

Wed, Sept 22 – NYC – ???

Tues, Nov 2 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun, Nov 7 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri, Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Thurs, Nov 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun, Nov 21 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Fri, Nov 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun, Nov 28 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena

Sat, Dec 4 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena

Mon, Dec 6 – London, U.K. – The O2

??? – Nigeria – ???

Sat, Dec 18 – Ghana – ???

