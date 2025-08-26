Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Source: Pool / Getty
1. Buccaneers waiving rookie safety Shilo Sanders, agents say
2. Kobe Bryant Movie in the Works: Warner Bros. Nabs Spec Script About Lakers Star’s Dramatic Draft Day
3. Lil Nas X Pleads Not Guilty After Arrest in Los Angeles
4. ‘Power’ actor Alix Lapri arrested in Georgia, charged with child cruelty and disorderly conduct
5. JaNa Craig Spotted Cozying Up With Rapper Key Glock in NYC
6. Lil Yachty Faces Backlash Over Controversial George Floyd Lyric
7. Court denies Tory Lanez’s request to submit new evidence in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case
8. Wendy Williams’ Guardianship Is Upheld After New Medical Exam Results
9. Rapper T-Hood’s slaying may have been self-defense as police suspect girlfriend’s brother
10. Sha’Carri Richardson Issues Public Apology to Christian Coleman Following Domestic Violence Arrest
11. Shannon Sharpe Out at ESPN Following Lawsuit Settlement
12. Deion Sanders says he had bladder cancer but will coach Buffaloes this season
13. Destiny’s Child reunites for surprise performance during Beyoncé’s final show in Las Vegas
14. Atlanta Rapper Cash Out Gets Life For Rape & Trafficking Charges
15. Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion make red carpet debut, confirm relationship
16. Shannon Sharpe, rape accuser settle $50 million lawsuit
17. Southern University expels Omega Psi Phi chapter after February hazing death of Caleb Wilson
18. Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out being sentenced in sex trafficking case
19. Nessa Diab Doubles Down On Smear Campaign Claims Against Jay-Z
20. Nicki Minaj and SZA’s online clash raises eyebrows
21. Unreleased Beyoncé Music Stolen in Atlanta Before Cowboy Carter Tour
22. Trey Songz Under Investigation For Alleged Brutal Attack On Photographer
23. Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell gets engaged to R&B singer Coco Jones
24. Boxing star Gervonta Davis arrested in Miami on battery charge
25. Sky superstar Angel Reese debuts Reebok signature shoe on NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition cover
26. Married to Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes Launches Run for Georgia State Representative
27. Sarah Jakes and Touré Roberts installed as Potter’s House co-senior pastors
28. Rapper Trippie Redd arrested trying to board flight at MIA
29. Combs found guilty of prostitution charges but not guilty of most serious counts
30. Diddy Jury Deadlocked on Racketeering Charge After Partial Verdict in Sex Trafficking Trial
31. Judge Dismisses Jay-Z’s Extortion, Defamation Lawsuit Against Tony Buzbee
32. Chris Brown’s Lawsuit Over Alleged Nightclub Attack Dismissed by Accuser
33. Jury deliberations begin in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial
34. NBA’s Dillon Brooks Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Girlfriend, Alleging Harassment, Threats
35. Christian Keyes Snatches His Hit Show “All The Queen’s Men” from BET Over Alleged Lack of Transparency from the Network
36. Beyoncé brings out Miley Cyrus during ‘Cowboy Carter’ stop in Paris
37. Tyler Perry’s attorney calls $260 million sexual assault lawsuit a ‘scam’
38. R. Kelly’s Lawyers Allege Prison-Related Overdose and Denied Medical Care
39. Jackie Christie Gets into Altercation with Daughter
40. Bryshere Gray (‘Empire’) Charged with Assault After Hotel Altercation
41. ‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Wins Prenup Battle With Ex Simon Guobadia
42. Lithonia rapper Silentó pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years in prison for cousin’s shooting death
43. Mariah Carey Honored With Ultimate Icon Award at 2025 BET Awards — Her First BET Award Ever
44. Kirk Franklin Accepts the Ultimate Icon Award
45. Jamie Foxx breaks down in emotional BET Awards 2025 speech two years after stroke
46. ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Brit Eady sues Bravo over explicit photo
47. Khaby Lame Was Detained by ICE, Agency Confirms
48. Halle Berry’s Boyfriend Van Hunt Proposed—But She Hasn’t Responded Yet
49. Diddy paid $100K for video of hotel beating, security guard testifies
50. The Real Housewives of Atlanta Dwight Eubanks Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
51. Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, graduates high school
52. Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Anime Series, Teams with ‘The Boondocks’ Producer
53. Zion Williamson sued over allegations of rape, years of abuse
54. Janet Jackson accepts ICON Award and performs at the 2025 AMAs
55. Lauren and Cameron Hamilton announced they are expecting their first baby together
56. Love is Blind stars AD & Ollie announce pregnancy
57. Kai Cenat kicks off Streamer University
58. Skilla Baby shot in Detroit.
59. Tory Lanez transferred to another prison after being stabbed
60. Chris Brown granted bail by the U.K. courts
61. Skai Jackson Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Abusive Ex
62. Megan Thee Stallion claps back at Tory Lanez & his fans
63. Jamal Roberts wins American Idol
64. Jury Finalized for Diddy’s Federal Criminal Trial in NYC, Opening Statements Set
65. Trump abruptly fires librarian of congress
66. Newark Mayor Detained By ICE
67. Bishop T.D. Jakes Announces Leadership Transition at The Potter’s House
68. Shilo Sanders signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent
69. Shedeur Sanders selected by the Cleveland Browns In The NFL Daft
70. Tina Knowles Reveals Breast Cancer Battle
71. Shannon Sharpe Accused of Rape in $50 Million Lawsuit
72. Brian Steel joins Diddy’s defense team
73. Gayle Kings makes her way to space
74. Vybz Kartel shuts the Barclays center down
75. Michelle Obama addresses divorce rumors
76. Soulja Boy to pay over $4 million in damages for sexual assault and battery case
77. Warner Bros To Revamp 1992 Blockbuster hit ‘The Bodyguard’
78. Detroit Rapper Sada Baby Arrested on Drug Warrant
79. Lebron James becomes first male athlete with own Ken Doll
80. Nicki Minaj named Billboard’s best female rapper of all time
81. Juju Watkins named AP women’s college basketball player of the year
82. Tamar Braxton Claps back at Jessie Woo
83. Sean Kingston And his mother, Janice Turner, found guilty on all five charges in wire fraud trial
84. Deion Sanders signs a 5-year, $54 million contract extension
85. Judge Dismisses Lil Rod’s Lawsuit Against Diddy
86. Juju Watkins Suffers Torn ACL
87. Are Sherri & Nia Long Beefing?
88. Sauce Walka Shot In Downtown Memphis
89. Yella Beezy Arrested For Capital Murder
90. Lil Durk Hints At Marriage To India Royale In New Single
91. Boosie Announces Scholarship To Honor Caleb Wilson
92. Fivio Foreign Has Been Jailed Since January
93. Jonathan Majors seemingly admits to strangling his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari
94. UMG Files To Dismiss Drake’s Lawsuit
95. DK Metcalf announces engagement to Normani
96. DC bids farewell to Black Lives Matter Plaza
97. Wendy Williams Passes Capacity Exam