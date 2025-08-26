Listen Live
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Published on August 26, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Lil Nas X Arraigned In Van Nuys

Source: Pool / Getty

Updated Aug 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m.

Rapper Lil Nas X, born Montero Hill, pleaded not guilty to four felony charges following his arrest Thursday in Los Angeles. The incident occurred after the artist was spotted wandering Ventura Boulevard in his underwear and cowboy boots.

Court records show Lil Nas X faces three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. He was detained over the weekend and arraigned Monday morning in Van Nuys before Judge Sarah Ellenberg, who set bail at $75,000. Initial recommendations had suggested bail of $300,000.

Related Stories

During the arraignment, Lil Nas X entered a not guilty plea and was released later that afternoon. The case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on September 15. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman emphasized the seriousness of the charges: “Attacking police officers is more than just a crime against those individuals but a direct threat to public safety. Anyone who assaults law enforcement will face serious consequences, no matter who they are or how famous they may be.”

The Los Angeles Police Department initially did not name Lil Nas X but confirmed that a nude, incoherent man had been taken into custody early Thursday morning. TMZ later released footage showing him walking the streets and rapping Nicki Minaj’s verse from Monster.

Police responded after receiving multiple calls about a nude man acting erratically. Lil Nas X was arrested for battery of an officer and later transferred to a hospital over concerns of a potential overdose.

In the days leading up to his arrest, Lil Nas X had posted several song snippets and personal photos on Instagram, including an image of himself wearing the white cowboy boots seen in the Thursday footage.

 

From sports to politics to entertainment,  keep scrolling for some of the notable moments of 2025 that we’ll never forget.

READ MORE… 

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2024

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025  was originally published on 92q.com

1. Buccaneers waiving rookie safety Shilo Sanders, agents say

2. Kobe Bryant Movie in the Works: Warner Bros. Nabs Spec Script About Lakers Star’s Dramatic Draft Day

3. Lil Nas X Pleads Not Guilty After Arrest in Los Angeles

4. ‘Power’ actor Alix Lapri arrested in Georgia, charged with child cruelty and disorderly conduct

5. JaNa Craig Spotted Cozying Up With Rapper Key Glock in NYC

6. Lil Yachty Faces Backlash Over Controversial George Floyd Lyric

7. Court denies Tory Lanez’s request to submit new evidence in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

8. Wendy Williams’ Guardianship Is Upheld After New Medical Exam Results

9. Rapper T-Hood’s slaying may have been self-defense as police suspect girlfriend’s brother

10. Sha’Carri Richardson Issues Public Apology to Christian Coleman Following Domestic Violence Arrest

11. Shannon Sharpe Out at ESPN Following Lawsuit Settlement

12. Deion Sanders says he had bladder cancer but will coach Buffaloes this season

13. Destiny’s Child reunites for surprise performance during Beyoncé’s final show in Las Vegas

14. Atlanta Rapper Cash Out Gets Life For Rape & Trafficking Charges

15. Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion make red carpet debut, confirm relationship

16. Shannon Sharpe, rape accuser settle $50 million lawsuit

17. Southern University expels Omega Psi Phi chapter after February hazing death of Caleb Wilson

18. Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out being sentenced in sex trafficking case

19. Nessa Diab Doubles Down On Smear Campaign Claims Against Jay-Z

20. Nicki Minaj and SZA’s online clash raises eyebrows

21. Unreleased Beyoncé Music Stolen in Atlanta Before Cowboy Carter Tour

22. Trey Songz Under Investigation For Alleged Brutal Attack On Photographer

23. Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell gets engaged to R&B singer Coco Jones

24. Boxing star Gervonta Davis arrested in Miami on battery charge

25. Sky superstar Angel Reese debuts Reebok signature shoe on NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition cover

26. Married to Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes Launches Run for Georgia State Representative

27. Sarah Jakes and Touré Roberts installed as Potter’s House co-senior pastors

28. Rapper Trippie Redd arrested trying to board flight at MIA

29. Combs found guilty of prostitution charges but not guilty of most serious counts

30. Diddy Jury Deadlocked on Racketeering Charge After Partial Verdict in Sex Trafficking Trial

31. Judge Dismisses Jay-Z’s Extortion, Defamation Lawsuit Against Tony Buzbee

32. Chris Brown’s Lawsuit Over Alleged Nightclub Attack Dismissed by Accuser

33. Jury deliberations begin in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial

34. NBA’s Dillon Brooks Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Girlfriend, Alleging Harassment, Threats

35. Christian Keyes Snatches His Hit Show “All The Queen’s Men” from BET Over Alleged Lack of Transparency from the Network

36. Beyoncé brings out Miley Cyrus during ‘Cowboy Carter’ stop in Paris

37. Tyler Perry’s attorney calls $260 million sexual assault lawsuit a ‘scam’

38. R. Kelly’s Lawyers Allege Prison-Related Overdose and Denied Medical Care

39. Jackie Christie Gets into Altercation with Daughter

40. Bryshere Gray (‘Empire’) Charged with Assault After Hotel Altercation

41. ‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Wins Prenup Battle With Ex Simon Guobadia

42. Lithonia rapper Silentó pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years in prison for cousin’s shooting death

43. Mariah Carey Honored With Ultimate Icon Award at 2025 BET Awards — Her First BET Award Ever

44. Kirk Franklin Accepts the Ultimate Icon Award

45. Jamie Foxx breaks down in emotional BET Awards 2025 speech two years after stroke

46. ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Brit Eady sues Bravo over explicit photo

47. Khaby Lame Was Detained by ICE, Agency Confirms

48. Halle Berry’s Boyfriend Van Hunt Proposed—But She Hasn’t Responded Yet

49. Diddy paid $100K for video of hotel beating, security guard testifies

50. The Real Housewives of Atlanta Dwight Eubanks Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

51. Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, graduates high school

52. Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Anime Series, Teams with ‘The Boondocks’ Producer

53. Zion Williamson sued over allegations of rape, years of abuse

54. Janet Jackson accepts ICON Award and performs at the 2025 AMAs

55. Lauren and Cameron Hamilton announced they are expecting their first baby together

56. Love is Blind stars AD & Ollie announce pregnancy

57. Kai Cenat kicks off Streamer University

58. Skilla Baby shot in Detroit.

59. Tory Lanez transferred to another prison after being stabbed

60. Chris Brown granted bail by the U.K. courts

61. Skai Jackson Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Abusive Ex

62. Megan Thee Stallion claps back at Tory Lanez & his fans

63. Jamal Roberts wins American Idol

64. Jury Finalized for Diddy’s Federal Criminal Trial in NYC, Opening Statements Set

65. Trump abruptly fires librarian of congress

66. Newark Mayor Detained By ICE

67. Bishop T.D. Jakes Announces Leadership Transition at The Potter’s House

68. Shilo Sanders signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent

69. Shedeur Sanders selected by the Cleveland Browns In The NFL Daft

70. Tina Knowles Reveals Breast Cancer Battle

71. Shannon Sharpe Accused of Rape in $50 Million Lawsuit

72. Brian Steel joins Diddy’s defense team

73. Gayle Kings makes her way to space

74. Vybz Kartel shuts the Barclays center down

75. Michelle Obama addresses divorce rumors

76. Soulja Boy to pay over $4 million in damages for sexual assault and battery case

77. Warner Bros To Revamp 1992 Blockbuster hit ‘The Bodyguard’

78. Detroit Rapper Sada Baby Arrested on Drug Warrant

79. Lebron James becomes first male athlete with own Ken Doll

80. Nicki Minaj named Billboard’s best female rapper of all time

81. Juju Watkins named AP women’s college basketball player of the year

82. Tamar Braxton Claps back at Jessie Woo

83. Sean Kingston And his mother, Janice Turner, found guilty on all five charges in wire fraud trial

84. Deion Sanders signs a 5-year, $54 million contract extension

85. Judge Dismisses Lil Rod’s Lawsuit Against Diddy

86. Juju Watkins Suffers Torn ACL

87. Are Sherri & Nia Long Beefing?

88. Sauce Walka Shot In Downtown Memphis

89. Yella Beezy Arrested For Capital Murder

90. Lil Durk Hints At Marriage To India Royale In New Single

91. Boosie Announces Scholarship To Honor Caleb Wilson

92. Fivio Foreign Has Been Jailed Since January

93. Jonathan Majors seemingly admits to strangling his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari

94. UMG Files To Dismiss Drake’s Lawsuit

95. DK Metcalf announces engagement to Normani

96. DC bids farewell to Black Lives Matter Plaza

97. Wendy Williams Passes Capacity Exam