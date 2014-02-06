10 of Bob Marley’s 14 Children (PHOTOS) was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Damian MarleySource:false
“I would never say that being Bob Marley’s son has been a pressure. It has been a door opener.”
2. Damien & Ziggy MarleySource:false
“I am not reggae, I am me. I am bigger than the limits that are put on me. It all has to do with the individual journey.” – Ziggy Marley
3. Rohan MarleySource:false
“For me, my father’s music is like medicine. I listen to it everyday for my own inspiration. When I am down, I listen to Get Up, Stand Up. When I am heartbroken, I listen to Turn the Lights Down Low. If I need a little vibration, I listen to Stir it Up. And if I want to dance, Jammin.”
4. Stephen MarleySource:false
“We love the sunshine…so the light reflects in our music.”
5. Kymani MarleySource:false
“My father was a very great man, and I’m not just sayin’ this because he’s my father – this is from a man speaking; man to man.”
6. Julian MarleySource:false
“What we draw from my music is the same things we draw from our father’s music, which is one unity across the globe.”
7. Cedella & Karen MarleySource:false
“We have to remember daddy was in the music business and it’s business. At the same time, we keep the integrity of the man separate from the integrity of the musician.” – Cedella Marley
8. Imani Carole MarleySource:false
9. Sharon MarleySource:false
“Music to me is like medicine.”
10. Makeda MarleySource:false
11. Robert “Robbie” MarleySource:false
“If I wasn’t the son of Bob Marley, then I could do bad things.”
12. Fabian MarleySource:false
“My father spirit nuh leave me. About a month ago, I vision see him at the studio where I was. He was in a full blue suit and he came with a mic in a box, a cordless mic and a brand new guitar, an him sey ‘gwaan duh wey yu a duh mi son’. From that, I notice a transformation in my voice and when I am rehearsing and recording I feel the presence of him.”
13. Stephanie MarleySource:false
“I listen to my dad on my iPod. I’m not very good at sitting down and making playlists but I pretty much listen to him everyday. I just press Bob Marley and listen to it while I’m out walking the dogs every morning.” – Karen Marley