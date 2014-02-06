Bob Marley
10 of Bob Marley’s 14 Children (PHOTOS)

Posted February 6, 2014

10 of Bob Marley's 14 Children (PHOTOS)

1. Damian Marley

Damian Marley Source:false

“I would never say that being Bob Marley’s son has been a pressure. It has been a door opener.”

2. Damien & Ziggy Marley

Damien & Ziggy Marley Source:false

“I am not reggae, I am me. I am bigger than the limits that are put on me. It all has to do with the individual journey.” – Ziggy Marley

3. Rohan Marley

Rohan Marley Source:false

“For me, my father’s music is like medicine. I listen to it everyday for my own inspiration. When I am down, I listen to Get Up, Stand Up. When I am heartbroken, I listen to Turn the Lights Down Low. If I need a little vibration, I listen to Stir it Up. And if I want to dance, Jammin.”

4. Stephen Marley

Stephen Marley Source:false

“We love the sunshine…so the light reflects in our music.”

5. Kymani Marley

Kymani Marley Source:false

“My father was a very great man, and I’m not just sayin’ this because he’s my father – this is from a man speaking; man to man.”

6. Julian Marley

Julian Marley Source:false

“What we draw from my music is the same things we draw from our father’s music, which is one unity across the globe.”

7. Cedella & Karen Marley

Cedella & Karen Marley Source:false

“We have to remember daddy was in the music business and it’s business. At the same time, we keep the integrity of the man separate from the integrity of the musician.” – Cedella Marley

8. Imani Carole Marley

Imani Carole Marley Source:false

9. Sharon Marley

Sharon Marley Source:false

“Music to me is like medicine.”

10. Makeda Marley

Makeda Marley Source:false

11. Robert “Robbie” Marley

Robert “Robbie” Marley Source:false

“If I wasn’t the son of Bob Marley, then I could do bad things.”

12. Fabian Marley

Fabian Marley Source:false

“My father spirit nuh leave me. About a month ago, I vision see him at the studio where I was. He was in a full blue suit and he came with a mic in a box, a cordless mic and a brand new guitar, an him sey ‘gwaan duh wey yu a duh mi son’. From that, I notice a transformation in my voice and when I am rehearsing and recording I feel the presence of him.”

13. Stephanie Marley

Stephanie Marley Source:false

“I listen to my dad on my iPod. I’m not very good at sitting down and making playlists but I pretty much listen to him everyday. I just press Bob Marley and listen to it while I’m out walking the dogs every morning.” – Karen Marley

