10 of Bob Marley’s 14 Children (PHOTOS) was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Damian Marley Source:false “I would never say that being Bob Marley’s son has been a pressure. It has been a door opener.”

2. Damien & Ziggy Marley Source:false “I am not reggae, I am me. I am bigger than the limits that are put on me. It all has to do with the individual journey.” – Ziggy Marley

3. Rohan Marley Source:false “For me, my father’s music is like medicine. I listen to it everyday for my own inspiration. When I am down, I listen to Get Up, Stand Up. When I am heartbroken, I listen to Turn the Lights Down Low. If I need a little vibration, I listen to Stir it Up. And if I want to dance, Jammin.”

4. Stephen Marley Source:false “We love the sunshine…so the light reflects in our music.”

5. Kymani Marley Source:false “My father was a very great man, and I’m not just sayin’ this because he’s my father – this is from a man speaking; man to man.”

6. Julian Marley Source:false “What we draw from my music is the same things we draw from our father’s music, which is one unity across the globe.”

7. Cedella & Karen Marley Source:false “We have to remember daddy was in the music business and it’s business. At the same time, we keep the integrity of the man separate from the integrity of the musician.” – Cedella Marley

8. Imani Carole Marley Source:false

9. Sharon Marley Source:false “Music to me is like medicine.”

10. Makeda Marley Source:false

11. Robert “Robbie” Marley Source:false “If I wasn’t the son of Bob Marley, then I could do bad things.”

12. Fabian Marley Source:false “My father spirit nuh leave me. About a month ago, I vision see him at the studio where I was. He was in a full blue suit and he came with a mic in a box, a cordless mic and a brand new guitar, an him sey ‘gwaan duh wey yu a duh mi son’. From that, I notice a transformation in my voice and when I am rehearsing and recording I feel the presence of him.”