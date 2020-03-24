CLOSE
coronavirus
HomePhotos

7 Ways To Avoid Talking About COVID-19 In a Conversation

Posted March 24, 2020

Yes we all know how serious the COVID-19 is and how it is far from over, but do we wanna talk about it all day?! NO!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Nowadays it seems as though misery loves company. Some of us haven’t been exposed to a similar virus and that one is called “negativity” so you might wan’t some tactical ways on how to keep your zen on. Here are 7 ways to keep your hater shades on and avoid any type of conversation around the Coronavirus.

Still wash your hands people..

Related: How To Celebrate Your Birthday During Social Distancing

7 Ways To Avoid Talking About COVID-19 In a Conversation  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. “I don’t want to talk about the coronavirus right now”

"I don't want to talk about the coronavirus right now"

giphy

2. “I understand you are trying to be helpful with your suggestions, but I just need space to experience my emotions”

"I understand you are trying to be helpful with your suggestions, but I just need space to experience my emotions"

giphy

3. “If you are not feeling well, please don’t come over”

"If you are not feeling well, please don't come over"

giphy

4. “I appreciate how informed you are, but I don’t want to receive links to articles and media coverage”

"I appreciate how informed you are, but I don't want to receive links to articles and media coverage"

giphy

5. “I am currently not shaking hands, but we can air-five!”

"I am currently not shaking hands, but we can air-five!"

giphy

6. “I am choosing to stay at home and limit my physical contact with people”

"I am choosing to stay at home and limit my physical contact with people"

giphy

7. “I respect your opinion on this situation, but I am allowing myself to come to my own conclusion”

"I respect your opinion on this situation, but I am allowing myself to come to my own conclusion"

giphy

Latest
US-GUATEMALA-DIPLOMACY
The Coronavirus $2 Trillion Dollar Stimulus Package Passed…

So “THEY” after three long days of back and forth between the Republicians and Democrats have finally passed the Covid-19…
03.25.20
En Contexto Con Luis Navarro
Trump Wants America Open By Easter

It seems that our President the one and only Donald J Trump has plans for America to get back to…
03.24.20
Your Census Report is NOT Tied to Potential…

There’s a lot of wrong information circling around these days and the 2020 Census wants to dispel a big one…
03.24.20
The CBC Urges Democrats To Create Coronavirus Package…

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is not standing still in their efforts to make sure the Black community is covered…
03.23.20
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Rihanna Donates $5 Million To Coronavirus Efforts

As the world is seeking assistance on many levels when it comes to figuring out how to slow down the…
03.22.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
Businesswoman packing up box in office
How to Remain Financially Stable During The Coronavirus…

The Unemployment rate is expected to hit 20% during this COVID-19 Pandemic. Although President Trump just passed a 1 trillion…
03.20.20
US-STOCKS-MARKETS-OPENING-BELL
Stock Market Trading Floor Will Be Closed Monday…

Let Donald Trump tell it the stock market was as strong as ever, that’s until the CoronaVirus showed up. Since…
03.20.20
The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall…

The Coronavirus is a global pandemic that will have lasting impact on communities around the world. The Congressional Black Caucus…
03.20.20
Uncomfortable AF: Here’s A TikTok Video Of What…

#Yikes.
03.20.20
Close