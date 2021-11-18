baecation
International Baecation Inspo [Greece, Bali, Cape Town + More]

In most areas, the weather is getting a little chilly and it may be time for some warmer scenery.

Traveling in general is an experience everyone should have over and over again in their lives. Whether it’s venture to a new part of your city or flying across the world, a change in environment isn’t only great for your social feed but for your mental health as well.

Family reunions and girls trips are always fun but baecations hit different. There’s nothing like creating memories in a new place with that special someone and taking a trip out the country is even better! I’ve gathered a few baecation vlogs from YouTubers over the past two years who have traveled during the pandemic. So if you and your boo are celebrating an anniversary, a career move, honeymoon or just need some time to get away, scroll through the list below for a few ideas on tropical places you can go around the world.

1. Turks and Caicos

YouTubers Cinelliverse & PrinceArkim document their baecation to Turks and Caicos

The ULTIMATE Turks and Caicos Islands baecation vlog is here! I put it all in ONE vlog so you guys can dive right in and see what me and bae did on our trip to Turks and Caicos! We had the time of our lives in Providenciales! We certainly intend to go back and explore what else Turks and Caicos Islands has to offer!”

2. ST MAARTEN

Canadian YouTuber Being Neiicey shares her baecation to St Maarten

3. BALI

YouTuber estareLIVE shares her ultimate couples trip to Bali

4. Cape Town

South African YouTuber Kgomotso Ramano shares her Cape Town, South Africa Baecation.

5. DUBAI

YouTuber Sherlina Nym shares her baecation in Dubai

6. TULUM

YouTuber Justine Taylor shares her birthday baecation trip to Tulum, Mexico.

7. ANTIGUA & JAMAICA

YouTuber Alexus Rebecca shares her birthday baecation trip to Antigua and Jamaica

 

8. GREECE

YouTuber estareLIVE shares her super chill baecation to Greece.

“Bae and I catch a flight out for some days of uninterrupted days in the sun and much needed quality time! This isn’t our usual adventure filled vlog, however we want to make you away with us, so we hope you enjoyed it as much as we did!”

