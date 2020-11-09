CLOSE
KeKe Palmer
HomePhotos

Keke Palmer Appeared To Be Shaming EBT Cards, Twitter Gathers Her By The Baby Hairs

Posted November 9, 2020

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
2020 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020 / Getty

Keke Palmer is probably just one tweet or bomb ass selfie away from getting back into the world’s good graces, but right now she’s catching monumental slander on Twitter now. The actress and media personality seemingly took shots at EBT card users and although she attempted to clarify her statement, Twitter isn’t letting it go so easily.

Palmer, 27, put out a tweet that she also shared on her Instagram account that reads as follows:

“Imagine if your EBT card could only work on healthy items”

This was followed by a series of dots to illustrate pondering and a number of eyeball emojis.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Since Monday morning (Nov. 9), Palmer has gamely taken on the criticism and has even retweeted some of the digs that have come her way.

Palmer said later via her Twitter timeline, “Hey Hey @KamalaHarris I know you just started but me and my friends were talking about it and we think EBT cards should swipe free on all items considered HEALTHY.”

Although she didn’t initially address President-Elect Joe Biden, she followed that tweet with a salute towards him as well. So, not quite an “I don’t know this man” moment.

As time went on, Palmer’s point was finally clarified on Twitter, reminding one critic that she did so on Instagram but didn’t have space where all of the chatter originated.

“No that’s what I’m saying. I’m saying you should get healthy food for free if you have a EBT card. That’s my point. You can’t write everything on Twitter but on IG I did. But even still if you think health foods shouldn’t be free that’s ur opinion,” Palmer responded.

Check out the reactions and tweets below.

https://twitter.com/KekePalmer/status/1325786443776729089

Photo:

Keke Palmer Appeared To Be Shaming EBT Cards, Twitter Gathers Her By The Baby Hairs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Biden’s VA Must Have More Black Veterans In…

An open letter is calling on Joe Biden to ensure Black veterans' needs and concerns are finally prioritized after what…
01.28.21
Acting U.S. Capitol Police Apologizes For Lax Security…

The acting chief of the force has apologized for the lax security measures at the federal government building, telling lawmakers…
01.28.21
It’s Time For Our Leaders To Make Good…

As we continue to see the ravages of climate disasters, a failing health and economic system and the expansion of…
01.28.21
College Cheerleader Is Kicked Off Her Team For…

Talyn Jefferson said she wore the bonnet so that she didn't hit her teammates in the face with her braids.
01.27.21
What Would Tubman Want: Biden Administration To Expedite…

The Biden administration is looking to expedite getting abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the twenty-dollar bill. The decision to replace Andrew…
01.26.21
Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Want Tap Dancing Attorney…

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, famously called out by Megan Thee Stallion, did the absolute minimum when it came to seeking…
01.25.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

Aaron finished his career with 755 home runs and was revered as a hero and icon in Atlanta and beyond.
01.22.21
Read The Letter Kwame Kilpatrick Sent Trump Pleading…

Conspicuously missing from the commutation of Kwame Kilpatrick's prison sentence was any mention of the disgraced former Detroit mayor's letter…
01.22.21
Reversing Course: Joe Biden Signs Executive Actions Dissolving…

Biden's executive actions carry out the vision of his 100 day plan, and will also target underserved Black populations stressed…
01.21.21
‘The Hill We Climb’: Amanda Gorman’s Inauguration Poem…

Amanda Gorman, the nation's first youth poet laureate and youngest poet at a presidential inauguration, captivated the hearts of Americans…
01.21.21
Close