Keri Hilson has had some time to self reflect, read some books & flash her neighbors?? Hilson posted a topless boomerang to Instagram with a lengthy caption saying, “QUARANTINE LEVEL: GOAT.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Though that “other Vitamin D” would be nice , I’m keeping the vibrations high! I’m already in Week 2 of self-quarantine. Been writing, reading, meditating, praying, cooking, cleaning, purging, organizing, tread-milling, stretching, hot-tubbing, face-timing…loving, learning, trusting, facing, feeling, breaking on thru!!! I figure if we do this right, we’ll come out better in one way or another. I LOVE YOU. Be safe & well. (Stay yo ass home) ”.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Ms. Keri Baby was glowin! One of her fans when in the comments to try to get some confirmation if she was topless and she responded saying her neighbors say her breasts. Live yo life we ain’t mad Keri!

Related: Lala Anthony In All White Pokin’ It Out & Practicing Social Distance! [Photos]

Keri Hilson Posts A Topless Picture & Caught Her Neighbors Creepin’! [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com