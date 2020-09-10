CLOSE
Killer Mike
Killer Mike Catches Tweets Of Fury After Sitting With MAGA Stan Gov. Brian Kemp

Posted September 10, 2020

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Michael “Killer Mike” Render is undoubtedly one of the most popular figures in modern Hip-Hop, using his vast intellect and presence in other areas outside of music as a speaker and activist.  However, the Run The Jewels rapper is catching a bit of flak on Twitter for sitting down with the litigious Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to discuss a myriad of issues important to residents of the state.

Gov. Kemp posted as a tweet on Wednesday (Sept. 9), highlighting a meeting with Killer Mike and First Lady Marty Kemp that focused on bolstering the small business community and music industry and also addressing human trafficking in the state.

“Today, Marty and I had a great meeting with @KillerMike. We discussed how small businesses and the music industry are weathering the pandemic, the value of our skilled trade workers, and our fight to end human trafficking in Georgia. We look forward to seeing him again soon,” Kemp wrote in the caption of the tweet with photos of Render and himself.

Thursday morning (Sept. 10), Killer Mike’s name began trending with users blasting him for meeting with Kemp while alleging that the governer stole the gubernatorial seat from Stacey Abrams by removing Black voting tallies.

As it stands, Killer Mike has been catching a significant amount of static from Twitter who believe that he’s being played as a pawn, not unlike what some felt with Mike’s earlier endorsements of the NRA.

However, Mike is addressing the criticism head-on and a quick scan of his Twitter feed highlights that he isn’t backing away from what’s being said about him.

“Absolutely. I pay taxes in Georgia and own business there. I’m checking up on my dollars At work. I also meet with my city council member, state rep and mayor.! I suggest all Georgians do the same,” Mike fired back at one critic.

Check out the replies and tweets below.

Killer Mike Catches Tweets Of Fury After Sitting With MAGA Stan Gov. Brian Kemp  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

