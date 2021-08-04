mariah carey
HomePhotos

The Dipset & The Lox VERZUZ Battle Proved Mariah Carey Is A Real Hood Princess [Videos]

Posted 17 hours ago

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Since the Dipset and the Lox VERZUZ battle last night, many fans were reminded of the real MVP — Mariah Carey. Mariah Carey is more than a pop princess. She is deemed a real “hood princess,” because of her many classic features on various, classic Hip Hop hits.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

There are even interviews that reveal Dipset knew she was good in the hood all along.

New Yorkers flooded Madison Square Garden last night for one of the wildest VERZUZ battles to date for a battle of the boroughs. Yonkers’ The Lox and Harlem’s Dispet faced off while social media users tweeted every moment. Despite fans initial thoughts, the battle led to an unexpected upset by The Lox. Many fans were disappointed in Dipset’s performance. Fortunately, the memes are endless filled with jokes about Dispet’s lack of chemistry, Jadakiss’ green juice diet and Jim Jones’ all leather outfit.

There are many highlights from the groups’ performances, but our favorite is a reminder that Mariah Carey is always the moment. One of the 90s and early 2000’s staple voices proved that she was the hood’s favorite working on a number of hits with both groups from Jadakiss’ “U Make Me Wanna” to her song “Honey” featuring Mase and The Lox.

Listen to some of our favorite Mariah Carey hip hop features below:

The Dipset & The Lox VERZUZ Battle Proved Mariah Carey Is A Real Hood Princess [Videos]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. “Honey (Remix)” ft. Mase & The Lox

Source:Mariah Carey

2. Jadakiss – “U Make Me Wanna”

Source:jadakiss

3. “I Know What You Want” ft. Flipmode Squad

Source:busta rhymes

4. “It’s Like That” ft. Jermaine Dupri & Fatman Scoop

Source:Mariah Carey

5. “Fantasy (Remix)” ft. ODB

Source:Mariah Carey

6. Busta Rhymes – “Where I Belong”

Source:busta rhymes

7. “Say Something” ft. Snoop Dogg

Source:Mariah Carey
Latest

Louisiana Groom Allegedly Shoots His Friend On His…

This story sounds like a script from one of Tyler Perry's movies or TV shows.
08.04.21

Georgia Man Shoots His Girlfriend 4 Times After…

A woman is dead after being shot 4 times in Clayton County, Georgia and police say it’s all because her…
08.04.21

Wendy’s Manager Fired For Calling Black Woman ‘B**ch’…

Emotions can run high in any workplace, especially the fast-paced food service industry. But one man's inexcusable language has cost…
08.03.21

Biden Administration Says Infrastructure Deal Prioritizes The Black…

Senior Advisor to the president, Cedric Richmond, said the bipartisan infrastructure framework was designed to address issues disproportionately impacting Black…
08.02.21

Philadelphia Black Man Freed After Three Decades in…

60-year-old Curtis Crosland of Philadelphia experienced an unfortunately common atrocity after spending over 30 years in prison for a crime he…
08.02.21

Meeting Or Mingling? Michigan State Rep Admits To…

Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones proudly admitted to dropping hundreds of dollars at the Pantheon Club strip joint in Dearborn,…
07.29.21

Ben Crump Files Lawsuit On Behalf Of Black…

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump is getting ready to take on a historic lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson.
07.29.21

Veteran SNCC Organizer And The Algebra Project Founder…

A lifelong educator, Moses inspired multiple generations to organize for equity and justice, leaving behind a legacy of servant leadership…
07.26.21

Honda Dealership Blasted For Calling Black Woman ‘Bon…

Trinity Bethune, a 21-year-old Black woman from North Carolina, unfortunately found herself as the butt of a racially insensitive joke…
07.26.21

#BlackGirlMagic: Teens Become First Black Girl Duo To…

Atlanta teenagers Jayla Jackson and Emani Stanton became the first Black girl duo to win Harvard University's debate competition.
07.26.21
Close