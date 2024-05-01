Listen Live
Entertainment

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Published on May 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Method Man & Red Man

Source: @nia_noelle / Reach Media


The 2024 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage kicked off with another epic sail away concert featuring the legendary hip-hop duo Method Man & Redman.  Method Man and Redman took TJFV cruisers through their vast catalogue including hits from their WuTang days.

Check out all of the pictures and videos from this amazing performance.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

 



The post Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage appeared first on Black America Web.

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

2. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman take pictures with fans on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

3. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

4. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

5. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

6. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman get the crowd hype at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

7. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

8. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

The crowd at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

9. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman get the crowd hype at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

10. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

11. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Redman  at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

12. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

ToMethod Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

13. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman pose with the crowd at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

14. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Trending
15 items
News

You Care: Jeezy Calls C A P On Jeannie Mai’s Bombshell Accusations of Domestic Abuse, Provides Receipts To Backup His Claims

A and L Productions Mothers Day Contest 2024
Entertainment

Mother’s Day Celebration Contest – Win Tickets and a Spa Package!

16 items
Sports

WNBA Champion Candace Parker Announces Retirement After 16 Seasons

15 items
Entertainment

The Most Infamous Guilty Pleasure: Remembering The Jerry Springer Show With Some Of Its Wildest & Most Hilarious Moments

5 items
Lifestyle

5 Things We Learned About Amanda Seales’ ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 17 GMA Dove Awards 27 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Entertainment

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Goes Live at Men of Color National Summit!

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close