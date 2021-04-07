CLOSE
Midwin Charles
HomePhotos

Midwin Charles, Cable News Legal Analyst, Has Died

Posted April 7, 2021

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
NOAH NY 10th Anniversary Gala

Source: Aurora Rose / Getty

Midwin Charles, an attorney and legal analyst for major news networks, has died. Charles was a prominent fixture for news segments that focused on law for CNN and MSNBC and also began a successful firm.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

There are few details available as to the cause of the passing but a message from the family appeared on Charles’ Instagram and Twitter accounts made it clear that she was far more than a legal expert.

From the family’s post:

It is with a profoundly heavy heart and the deepest sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Midwin Charles.

She was known to many as a legal commentator on television but to us, she was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, niece and cousin.

Our lives are forever changed and we will miss her for a lifetime. The family thanks you in advance for your love and prayers.

“Please allow the family time to grieve. The Family of Midwin Charles.

Viewers of CNN and MSNBC have no doubt come across Charles during one of the segments and were able to engage in her plain-spoken method of explaining complex laws and legal terms to the American public. |

Based on reports and a bio we could find online, Charles was reportedly born in July 1973 and was raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. She obtained her undergraduate degree from Syracuse University and her law degree from American University, where she was the articles editor for the American University Law Review.

Charles founded the law firm Midwin Charles & Associates LLC and also worked as a research fellow at Harvard Law School. Charles lent her experience to many shows such as the aforementioned MSNBC, CNN, TV One, and The Wendy Williams show among others.

Midwin Charles was 47.

The news of Charles’ passing has rocked the media with many of her colleagues and friends offering words of condolences and now has “Rest In Power” trending on Twitter.

Our thoughts too are with the family, friends, and loved ones of Midwin Charles. May she rest powerfully in peace.

Photo: Getty

Midwin Charles, Cable News Legal Analyst, Has Died  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Latest
#KeepKnocking: Park Cannon Won’t Face Charges For Protesting…

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis decided against impaneling a grand jury after reviewing the evidence and considers the case…
04.08.21
Former HUD Official Fined For Violating The Hatch…

Out of all of Trump's former advisers and certain high-ranking members of his administration, Lynne Patton is the only person…
04.07.21
Man Says His 6-Year-Old Son Found A Bullet…

A man in Montana is alleging that his 6-year-old son found a bullet inside a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
04.07.21
Update: Teen Girls Arrested In Fatal Carjacking Of…

The girls, ages 13 and 15, will soon receive plea-bargain offers from a prosecutor in the D.C. attorney general's office…
04.06.21
Florida Couple Siphons Off $5.8 Million In Federal…

A Davenport, Florida couple has been arrested and charged with fraudulently obtaining $5.8 million in COVID-19 relief money to buy…
04.06.21
Nike Paid $0 In Taxes These Past Three…

Nike along with 25 other companies made a combined $77 billion dollars over a three-year period with Nike accounting for…
04.06.21
533 Million Facebook User’s Personal Data Leaks Online,…

Facebook is definitely the can't get right of social media mediums.
04.06.21
New Digital Exhibition Helps Black People Cope With…

A new cultural exhibition titled, "On Protest and Mourning" aims to help Black people process their trauma and features six…
04.06.21
Capitol Officer Killed, 1 Injured, After Suspect Rams…

The events took place on Friday afternoon after a vehicle rammed into a barricade outside of a U.S. Capitol security…
04.02.21
Black Faith Leaders List Demands For Corporate Boycott…

Religious leaders have set forth four demands for the CEO's of three Georgia-based corporations: Coca-Cola, Delta and Home Depot, urging…
04.02.21
Close