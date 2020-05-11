CLOSE
Mother's Day
PHOTOS: How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Mother’s Day 2020

ciara american girl

Source: Ciara / American Girl

This past weekend we have all gotten the chance to honor our queens that gave us life, our mothers. Mother’s day has passed and the amount of love momma’s from around the world was getting was amazing! Many celebrities took to social media to champion the great mothers in their lives.

Lebron James took to Instagram to show his appreciation for his wife and mother of his children Savannah Brinson James, “Happy Mother’s Day Queen 👸🏽!! Thank you so much for the way you’ve Guided Nurtured and Loved our 3 headed monster!! Lol. Just want you to know that it never goes unnoticed! You’re truly a blessing in my life! Enjoy your day Queen! Love you eternally 11:11 ❤❤❤❤❤❤

Russell Wilson also sent out all his love to his mother & wife Ciara, “My dad used to always tell me, “Son… marry someone as special as your Momma.” Well Pops..I found the Perfect Match. #HappyMothersDay to the two most special mommas in the world. ❤. My Mom & @Ciara”

What beautiful messages! Check out the full list below.

Dear Mama, I am thankful for every part of you and every second I share with you. Thank you for giving me life and thank you for expanding my consciousness. I would not have been able to do any of what I’ve done in my life without your strength, your wisdom and your prayers. My biggest goal in life is for my children to feel the love you make us all feel. I appreciate you and thank you with every ounce of admiration and respect. To anyone reading, please thank and appreciate your mom today and everyday. I’m sending all my love and positivity to anyone missing their angel moms today. I love y’all deep. Gang gang gang gang 🥰 and thank you for all the Mother’s Day wishes. Sending Big Texas hugs, Mama B🐝

Close