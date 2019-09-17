CLOSE
Afros , black hair , new york fashion week
HomePhotos

#NYFWNOIR: Get Into All These Teeny Weeny Afros (And Fades!) That Sashayed Down The Runway At New York Fashion Week

Posted September 17, 2019

When I think of natural hair and how it’s represented in ads and in the media, you constantly see either Type 3 hair or big afros that look like it took years for it to grow out. Rarely are we celebrating and seeing TWA’s (teeny weeny afros), fades on women and even bald hairstyles. Not this New York Fashion Week! I was so elated to see that Black models were getting booked with short hair, no hair and instead of being forced into specific hair looks, were rocking their own!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Check out my favorite photos of Black models on the runway rocking their TWAs, fades, and bald styles. If you’re thinking of going short, if it’s good enough for the runway, it’s good enough for you! Which looks are your favorite?

#NYFWNOIR: Get Into All These Teeny Weeny Afros (And Fades!) That Sashayed Down The Runway At New York Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. MICHAEL KORS

MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty

2. MICHAEL KORS

MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty

3. 3.1. PHILLIP LIM

3.1. PHILLIP LIM Source:Getty

4. 3.1. PHILLIP LIM

3.1. PHILLIP LIM Source:Getty

5. 3.1. PHILLIP LIM

3.1. PHILLIP LIM Source:Getty

6. OSCAR DE LA RENTA

OSCAR DE LA RENTA Source:Getty

7. OSCAR DE LA RENTA

OSCAR DE LA RENTA Source:Getty

8. NAEEM KHAN

NAEEM KHAN Source:Getty

9. CHRISTIAN COWAN

CHRISTIAN COWAN Source:Getty

10. CHRISTIAN COWAN

CHRISTIAN COWAN Source:Getty

11. NOON BY NOOR

NOON BY NOOR Source:Getty

12. NOON BY NOOR

NOON BY NOOR Source:Getty

13. NOON BY NOOR

NOON BY NOOR Source:Getty

14. ROMEO HUNTE

ROMEO HUNTE Source:Getty

15. PYER MOSS

PYER MOSS Source:Getty

16. PYER MOSS

PYER MOSS Source:Getty

17. PYER MOSS

PYER MOSS Source:Getty

18. PYER MOSS

PYER MOSS Source:Getty

19. PRABAL GURUNG

PRABAL GURUNG Source:Getty

20. PRABAL GURUNG

PRABAL GURUNG Source:Getty

21. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO

CHRISTIAN SIRIANO Source:Getty

22. LAQUAN SMITH

LAQUAN SMITH Source:Getty

23. LAQUAN SMITH

LAQUAN SMITH Source:Getty

24. STUDIO ONE EIGHTY NINE

STUDIO ONE EIGHTY NINE Source:Courtesy of Danielle James

25. STUDIO ONE EIGHTY NINE

STUDIO ONE EIGHTY NINE Source:Courtesy of Danielle James
Latest
Pittsburgh Pirates Star Felipe Vazquez Charged With Statutory…

An explosive case unfolded today after news that Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez was slapped with several charges in connection…
09.18.19
Colin Kaepernick’s “Dream Crazy” Nike Campaign Wins An…

Colin Kaepernick is changing the game once again. His ambassador role at Nike has proven to be a wise move…
09.18.19
Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First…

The incidents come amidst a week of controversy.
09.18.19
Swizz Beatz Tells His Son When Kids Call…

This how the rapper handles his son dealing with racism.
09.18.19
Really Fam? Ex-NFL Player Arrested For Faking Hate…

From the book of Juicy Smollett, we now have another case of someone faking a hate crime to gain attention.…
09.18.19
Kamala Harris Calls For Impeachment Of Brett Kavanaugh…

Presidential candidate and current California Senator Kamala Harris is calling for the impeachment of newly Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett…
09.17.19
White Philly Cops Gleefully Harass Black Boy Waiting…

An incident that took place over the weekend in Philadelphia highlighted what appears to be an extreme misuse of power…
09.17.19
White Student In Viral Blackface Photo Attacks People…

Leana Kaplan issued a so-called apology dripping with her white privilege while Colorado Student University still refuses to punish the…
09.16.19
SMH: Jack In The Box Drive-Thru Employee Fired…

A deaf woman in California was both mocked and refused service by an employee at Jack in the Box after she passed the…
09.13.19
White CEO Says He Hires Mostly Black Women…

Here we are centuries after slavery and White men are still using the labor of Black women to their benefit.…
09.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close