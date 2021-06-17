nick cannon
Twitter Is Having A Field Day With N’Credible Seed Spreader Nick Cannon’s Newborn Twins Names

Posted June 17, 2021

Twitter Reacts To The Names of Nick Cannon's Newborn Twins Zillion & Zion

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhtoosByBeanz83

The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon is a proud papa once again after Abby De La Rosa confirmed that their twins arrived into the world.

De La Rosa took to Instagram on Wednesday (Jun.16) to share that she gave birth to the twin boys earlier in the week named Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon. In a beautiful video, she shared  showing herself in the hospital holding the twins, she wrote, ” ✨JUNE 14TH, 2021 ✨ Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon #Myworld  #twinboys.”

She also shared a touching photo of the twin’s hands with Lauryn Hill’s song “To Zion,” serving as the soundtrack in her Instagram Stories revealing that one of them already has a nickname, Zilly.

De La Rosa revealed that she and Cannon (40) were expecting twins back in April when she shared photos of a beautiful maternity shoot she and Cannon shot in a series of now-deleted Instagram photos.

“Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels,” De La Rosa shared at the time.

“I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy,” she continued. “That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support.”

With these newest editions to his still-growing family, Cannon is now the father of six children, he has two twins  Monroe and son Moroccan (10) whom he shares with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, a 4-year-old son named Golden, and a 6-month-old daughter named Powerful Queen. 

Cannon is reportedly expecting his seventh child with model Alysa Scott sometime later this year.

In the mix of congratulating Cannon on the birth of his twins, Twitter couldn’t help but comment on the newborn’s names. You can peep the reactions in the gallery below.

Twitter Is Having A Field Day With N’Credible Seed Spreader Nick Cannon’s Newborn Twins Names  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

Bruh.

2.

Tears.

3.

Howling.

4.

Celebrities stink at naming their children.

5.

FACTS.

6.

Y’all play so damn much.

7.

8.

9.

10.

