Who is Queen Latifah’s Partner? Meet Eboni Nichols [PHOTOS]

Posted June 29, 2021

22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

During Sunday’s 2021 BET Awards, Queen Latifah was honored with the well-deserved Lifetime Achievement Award and things got a bit emotional and personal.

If you know Queen Latifah, then you know she is not big on sharing her personal life. In fact during an interview with the New York Times in 2008, Queen Latifah said, “I don’t have a problem discussing the topic of somebody being gay, but I do have a problem discussing my personal life.

However, this time while accepting her Lifetime Achievement Award, Latifah must have had a change of heart, because on that grand BET stage, she shared with us a piece of her life, a piece of her emotions and a piece of her heart.

After thanking God, her family, friends and colleagues, including her longtime work partner Shakim Compere, Queen Latifah said, “I’m gonna get off this stage, but I thank you so much for all of you, the fans, for supporting every crazy-ass thing I’ve done through the years. And thank you for making Equalizer number one. Eboni, my love. Rebel, my love. Peace. Happy Pride!”

Meet Eboni Nichols!

Who is Queen Latifah’s Partner? Meet Eboni Nichols [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

