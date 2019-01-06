Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Award season has officially begun and we can’t contain our excitement over the fashion moments that are to come. When else do we get to see out favorite entertainers put their best fashion foot forward all in one action-packed night. Up first are the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards live from The Beverly Hilton in LA. Check out all the fashion from the red carpet.

1. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: Taraji P. Henson attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,film industry,television show,california,fashion,award,the beverly hilton hotel,annual event,taraji p. henson,awards ceremony,golden globe awards,beverly hills – california,75th golden globe awards,76th golden globe awards

2. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: Taraji P. Henson attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,film industry,television show,california,fashion,award,the beverly hilton hotel,annual event,taraji p. henson,awards ceremony,golden globe awards,beverly hills – california,75th golden globe awards,76th golden globe awards

3. NBC’s ’76th Annual Golden Globe Awards’ – Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, and Danai Gurira arrive to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. — (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,arrival,theatrical performance,television show,california,outdoors,event,award,the beverly hilton hotel,awards ceremony,red carpet event,golden globe awards,michael b. jordan – actor,2010-2019,danai gurira,lupita nyong’o,beverly hills – california,75th golden globe awards,2019,76th golden globe awards

4. NBC’s ’76th Annual Golden Globe Awards’ – Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Evans, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, and Michael B. Jordan arrive to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. — (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,theatrical performance,television show,california,outdoors,event,award,the beverly hilton hotel,annual event,awards ceremony,red carpet event,golden globe awards,michael b. jordan – actor,2010-2019,danai gurira,ryan coogler,lupita nyong’o,beverly hills – california,75th golden globe awards,2019,76th golden globe awards

5. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: Janelle Monae attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,film industry,television show,california,fashion,award,the beverly hilton hotel,annual event,janelle monae,awards ceremony,golden globe awards,beverly hills – california,75th golden globe awards,76th golden globe awards

6. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS Source:Getty US singer-songwriter Janelle Monae arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,film industry,television show,the media,sport,california,economy,fashion,award,the beverly hilton hotel,annual event,janelle monae,awards ceremony,human interest,golden globe awards,singer-songwriter,beverly hills – california,business finance and industry,finance and economy,75th golden globe awards,76th golden globe awards

7. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: (L-R) Jackson Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Spike Lee, and Satchel Lee attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,film industry,television show,california,males,fashion,son,award,the beverly hilton hotel,annual event,awards ceremony,golden globe awards,spike lee,jackson lee,tonya lewis lee,satchel – bag,beverly hills – california,75th golden globe awards,76th golden globe awards

8. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: Regina King attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,film industry,television show,california,fashion,award,the beverly hilton hotel,annual event,regina king,awards ceremony,golden globe awards,beverly hills – california,75th golden globe awards,76th golden globe awards

10. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: (L-R) Sabrina Dhowre, Idris Elba and Isan Elba attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,film industry,television show,california,fashion,award,the beverly hilton hotel,annual event,awards ceremony,idris elba,golden globe awards,beverly hills – california,75th golden globe awards,sabrina dhowre,76th golden globe awards

12. NBC’s ’76th Annual Golden Globe Awards’ – Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews arrive arrive to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. — (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,theatrical performance,television show,california,outdoors,event,award,the beverly hilton hotel,awards ceremony,red carpet event,golden globe awards,rebecca crews,terry crews,2010-2019,beverly hills – california,75th golden globe awards,2019,76th golden globe awards

13. NBC’s ’76th Annual Golden Globe Awards’ – Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Barry Jenkins arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. — (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,theatrical performance,television show,california,outdoors,event,award,the beverly hilton hotel,awards ceremony,red carpet event,golden globe awards,2010-2019,beverly hills – california,75th golden globe awards,2019,76th golden globe awards

14. NBC’s ’76th Annual Golden Globe Awards’ – Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: John David Washington arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. — (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,theatrical performance,television show,california,outdoors,event,award,the beverly hilton hotel,awards ceremony,red carpet event,golden globe awards,2010-2019,beverly hills – california,john david washington,75th golden globe awards,2019,76th golden globe awards

15. NBC’s ’76th Annual Golden Globe Awards’ – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Terry Crews leaps in to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. — (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,theatrical performance,television show,california,outdoors,event,jumping,award,the beverly hilton hotel,awards ceremony,golden globe awards,terry crews,2010-2019,beverly hills – california,75th golden globe awards,2019,76th golden globe awards

16. NBC’s ’76th Annual Golden Globe Awards’ – Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Taraji P. Henson arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. — (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,arrival,theatrical performance,television show,california,outdoors,event,award,the beverly hilton hotel,taraji p. henson,awards ceremony,red carpet event,golden globe awards,2010-2019,beverly hills – california,75th golden globe awards,2019,76th golden globe awards

17. NBC’s ’76th Annual Golden Globe Awards’ – Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Octavia Spencer arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. — (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,theatrical performance,television show,california,outdoors,event,award,the beverly hilton hotel,awards ceremony,red carpet event,golden globe awards,octavia spencer,2010-2019,beverly hills – california,75th golden globe awards,2019,76th golden globe awards

18. Moet & Chandon At The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: Kiki Layne attends Moet & Chandon at The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,film industry,theatrical performance,television show,california,fashion,award,the beverly hilton hotel,annual event,red carpet event,golden globe awards,moët & chandon,beverly hills – california,accidents and disasters,75th golden globe awards,kiki layne,76th golden globe awards

19. NBC’s ’76th Annual Golden Globe Awards’ – Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Billy Porter arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. — (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,theatrical performance,television show,california,outdoors,event,award,the beverly hilton hotel,awards ceremony,red carpet event,golden globe awards,2010-2019,beverly hills – california,75th golden globe awards,2019,billy porter,76th golden globe awards

20. NBC’s ’76th Annual Golden Globe Awards’ – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Laura Harrier arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. — (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,theatrical performance,television show,california,outdoors,event,award,the beverly hilton hotel,awards ceremony,golden globe awards,2010-2019,beverly hills – california,laura harrier,75th golden globe awards,2019,76th golden globe awards

21. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: Laura Harrier attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,film industry,television show,california,fashion,award,the beverly hilton hotel,annual event,awards ceremony,golden globe awards,beverly hills – california,laura harrier,75th golden globe awards,76th golden globe awards

22. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: Lady Gaga attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,film industry,television show,california,fashion,award,the beverly hilton hotel,annual event,awards ceremony,lady gaga,golden globe awards,beverly hills – california,75th golden globe awards,76th golden globe awards

23. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: Lady Gaga attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,film industry,television show,california,fashion,award,the beverly hilton hotel,annual event,awards ceremony,lady gaga,golden globe awards,beverly hills – california,75th golden globe awards,76th golden globe awards

24. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: Dominique Jackson attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,film industry,television show,california,fashion,award,the beverly hilton hotel,annual event,awards ceremony,golden globe awards,beverly hills – california,75th golden globe awards,76th golden globe awards

25. FIJI Water At The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 06: Kiki Layne attends FIJI Water at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,the beverly hilton hotel,golden globe awards,75th golden globe awards,kiki layne,76th golden globe awards