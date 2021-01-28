CLOSE
cicely tyson
An Icon To Remember: Cicely Tyson Lived A Full Life Of Legendary Moments

Posted January 28, 2021

A Black pioneer in television and film, Cicely Tyson, died Thursday (Jan. 28) at age 96. The award-winning actress‘ death was announced by her family, via her manager Larry Thompson.

“With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon. At this time, please allow the family their privacy,” according to a statement issued through Thompson.

No additional details were provided regarding her death.

Harlem born actress, Cicely Tyson, received an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in Sounder, touched TV viewers’ hearts in The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, and most recently published and released her memoir, Just As I Am, this week. Cicely Tyson lived a full life entertaining viewers in a number of roles in television and film. Cicely Tyson was first discovered by a photographer for Ebony magazine and soon became a popular fashion model. Her first acting role was on the NBC series Frontiers of Faith in 1951.

Her timeless beauty and legacy will forever remain embedded in the hearts of millions across the world. In a career spanning more than seven decades, she has become best-known for her portrayal of strong and powerful Black women. In remembrance of the legendary model and actress, enjoy a gallery of her most beautiful moments over the years. Rest well, Cicely Tyson!

 

1. Cicely Tyson’s Inspiration Is Life

2. Timeless Beauty

3. Award-Winning

4. Black Pioneer

5. Black Royalty

6. A Lifetime of Beauty

7. A Fan Favorite

8. Cicely Always Put Her Best Foot Forward

9. A Phenomenal Talent

10. Legends Never Die

