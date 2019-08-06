CLOSE
Barbados , rihanna
HomePhotos

Rihanna Is A Bantu Knot BAE At Barbados Crop Over

Posted August 6, 2019

Rihanna was a feathery goddess at crop over on Monday. The Bad Gal showed up to Barbados’ annual Kadooment Day parade in a bright pink David Laport dress, donning bantu knots instead of one of the typical elaborate headpieces she’s worn in the past.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

It might have been raining but the Bajan queen partied hard with her brother Rorrey and bestie Melissa in tow. Keep scrolling to see her crop over look

Rihanna Is A Bantu Knot BAE At Barbados Crop Over was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

#Rihanna & Majesty #CropOver2019

A post shared by Ri Ri (@rihannasfeelings) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

RHENNA IS BACK 🤗

A post shared by Navy Brasil 🇧🇷 (@fentynow_) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

#Rihanna and her brother Rorrey #CropOver2019

A post shared by Ri Ri (@rihannasfeelings) on

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

#Rihanna at the Kadooment Day parade 🌴

A post shared by Ri Ri (@rihannasfeelings) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

#Rihanna at the Kadooment Day parade 🌴

A post shared by Ri Ri (@rihannasfeelings) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

#Rihanna and Barbados Prime Minister

A post shared by Ri Ri (@rihannasfeelings) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

#Rihanna at the Kadooment Day parade 🌴

A post shared by Ri Ri (@rihannasfeelings) on

10.

Latest
White South Carolina Teen Banned From School After…

A white South Carolina student connected to a powerful Republican insider has been banned from a Catholic private school in…
08.07.19
Happy Birthday, Internet: Here’s What Life Was Like…

The fact that the World Wide Web turns 28 years old today either means Millennials are getting old, the Internet…
08.07.19
Unholy: The Pastor Cursed The Landlord’s Firstborn Child

We all know that God is the only one who can give and take life. And a woman or man…
08.07.19
#BRUHNews: Brazilian Gang Leader Tried To Escape From…

Just when you thought you heard it all Brazil shows you what spicy really means. An inmate did the most…
08.06.19
Gucci Hires Global Head Of Diversity After Blackface…

Gucci is making good on their promises after what is being called the biggest faux pas in the fashion industry.…
08.06.19
Man Strangles His Sister To Death After An…

A Georgia teen was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the strangling death of his sister during…
08.06.19
Victoria’s Secret Recruits Its First Transgender Model [PHOTOS]

Victoria’s Secret has just hired a transgender model for the first time ever.
08.06.19
Neil deGrasse Tyson Apologizes For Headass Tweet About…

Neil deGrasse Tyson is eating space crow. The astrophysicist is apologizing for the headass tweet he dropped yesterday (August 4)…
08.06.19
Same Ol’ Merica: 10 James Baldwin Quotes That…

Happy Birthday to the legend and one of the faces of Black Excellence.
08.05.19
Alleged Trump Supporter Struggle Fades Elderly White Man…

With the campaign season kicking into high gear, President Donald Trump is once again on the road rallying the stupid…
08.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close