The Great Debates_February 2020

Rock Black Music Month: Ari Lennox

Black Music Month
| 06.22.20
Dismiss
Ari Lennox , Black Music Month
HomeBlack Music Month

Rock Black Music Month: Ari Lennox

Posted June 22, 2020

In our series “Rock Black Music” Radio One connects the past with the present by tying in an artist of today with artists who have been inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The DMV’s own Ari Lennox has quickly become one of R&B’s brightest stars. We first go a look at the sultry R&B singer in 2015 on the song Sweat it Out” on the album “Elephant Eyes” from fellow Dreamville artist Omen.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Ari’s come up is similar to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Whitney HoustonBoth Houston and Lennox got their start in the Church at a young age and turned that into superstardom. The first lady of Dreamvillie had forged her own lane.

Rock Black Music Month: Ari Lennox  was originally published on woldcnews.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

Latest
Christmas Cash
Bob Johnson Former Owner of BET Calls For…

Reparations has been a hot topic for a long time as African descendants have never been compensated for the free…
06.24.20
[VIDEO] Woman Who Spray Painted ‘WIGHTE LIVES MATTER’…

TikTok user RaShawn Hicks has gone viral after uploading a video of a woman spray-painting ‘Wighte Lives Matter’ (probably was…
06.24.20
Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Skin Bleaching…

The company realizes that these creams may promote the idea that whiteness is better.
06.24.20
George Floyd D.C. Protest
Correctional Officers Of Color Claim They Were Barred…

Discrimination charges have been filed with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with…
06.23.20
Apple Plays It Safe, Closes 11 Stores Following…

In case you forgot, COVID-19 is still here. Apple isn't taking any chances following a spike in cases across the…
06.22.20
Trump’s Campaign Trail Was Trolled By Teens on…

TikTok teens are using their social media voices and they're loud.
06.22.20
“This Is Part Of My History” Aunt Jemima’s…

After Quaker Oats announced their rebrand of the famous breakfast brand, Aunt Jemima's family is upset about this change.
06.22.20
Video Shows NYPD Cop Choking Black Man Weeks…

A Queens man is caught on camera in a graphic encounter with the police.
06.22.20
Ex-Officer In George Floyd Case Found Shopping At…

The Ex- Minnesota officer is out on bail where he was found shopping at a local supermarket and a resident…
06.22.20
Range Rover Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary With Limited-Edition…

One of the most classic car silhouettes is aging like fine wine. The Range Rover is turning 50 and you…
06.22.20
Close