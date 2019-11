Run-DMC are big New York Knicks fans, so it only makes sense that Hip-Hop Kings from Queens launch a collection gear with their hometown NBA team. Rev Run and DMC have teamed with the Knicks and Chase Bank to create an exclusive 5-piece merch collection.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

If you happen to be in NYC this weekend, the collection will be dropping at Chase Square in Madison Square Garden from November 23 to November 24. Brooklyn designer duo the GriggsBrothas will be on hand with customized patches for customers who buy product with their Chase credit card.

The fan experience was cooked up by Bravado and Chase and finessed by Universal Music Group & Brands, a division of Universal Music Group. And no worries, you don’t have to have tickets to the game to access the store.

The merch includes a Tougher Than Leather jacket, a couple of tees, a long sleeve tee and a hoodie.

Check out detailed photos of the goods below.

Run-DMC x NY Knicks Launch Merchandise Collection [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com