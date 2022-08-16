Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Did Draymond Green just have the wedding of the year?

The Golden State Warriors basketball player got married over the weekend to Hazel Renee and social media was flooded with what looked like a wild night. On top of the turn-up and celebrity performances, Green’s wedding was filled with a lot of green.

One moment people are talking about was the lavish weed bar. The basketball player had a big weed bar for attendees where it looked like they could choose what type of blunt they wanted. From the video, there were three different options of strains and a professional roller.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch also performed at the wedding and the groom looked like he had a great time with the rappers. Stars like LeBron James, Steph Curry, and more were in attendance at the wedding. The celebration happened in California where the use of marijuana is legal for recreational purposes.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The wedding looked like a great time, check out some of the moments below.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

LATEST POSTS:

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Seeing Green? Fans Amazed At Draymond Green For Having A Weed Bar At His Wedding [VIDEOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com