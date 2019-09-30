CLOSE
Alexis Ohanian , Serena Williams
HomePhotos

Alexis Ohanian Sr. Serving As Serena William’s Wig Head Is Ultimate Hubby Goals

Posted September 30, 2019

2018 Brand Genius Awards

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

It’s no secret that Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Sr. are one of the loving and happy couples in the game right now. From Alexis creating billboards of Serena welcoming her back to tennis to Serena sharing their beautiful love story on talk shows, they are ultimate #RelationshipGoals.

But this newest video of the two takes the entire cake.

See on Sunday (September 29), Serena posted a video of her doing her Sunday routine of her washing and styling her wigs. But peep her model: Her hubby.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“Of course I’m up on the wig craze and I just don’t know how to clean my wigs and how to style them,” Williams says in one of the videos. “But I did get this new wig head. It doesn’t sit very still, but…”

 

Ha! We love it! Alex is an amazing husband!

Here are 15 other times, the tennis great and Reddit co-founder reminded us what true love looks like:

Alexis Ohanian Sr. Serving As Serena William’s Wig Head Is Ultimate Hubby Goals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

Source:Getty

2.

Source:Getty

3.

Source:Getty

4.

Source:Getty

5.

Source:Getty

6.

Source:Getty

7.

Source:Getty

8.

Source:Getty

9.

Source:Getty

10.

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

One year down a lifetime to go @alexisohanian

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

13.

View this post on Instagram

After-party.

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) on

14.

View this post on Instagram

She wanted Italian for dinner, so...

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

Date night ☔️

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) on

Latest
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…

A jury has convicted former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting death of Botham Jean. Guyger was…
10.01.19
Robert De Niro Goes Full Jimmy Conway On…

Robert De Niro didn’t bite his tongue during a live interview on CNN Sunday (Sept 29.). The Goodfellas actor drew…
10.01.19
Photo of Karate Kid
‘Karate Kid’ Actor Dead at 59

Rob Garrison, best known for his role in the Karate Kid franchise has died. Garrison played Tommy in the 1984…
09.27.19
13-Year-Old Dies From Injuries Sustained During Alleged Bullying…

A 13-year-old California boy identified only as Diego died just one week after being attacked by two alleged bullies at…
09.30.19
#HatefulHeather: Here’s What The Face Of Hatred &…

You think that by now, racist white folks wouldn’t be so…well…RACIST during a time when being a bigot may actually…
09.27.19
Student Was Dead in Dorm for Nearly 2…

Officials are calling for an investigation after a student’s body reportedly went undiscovered for almost two months in his college…
09.27.19
Teacher Under Investigation After Telling Students To ‘Write…

A middle school teacher allegedly told her students to write “funny” titles and captions for a series of photos of…
09.26.19
High School Football Player Removed From Life Support…

A Florida high school senior who collapsed during a football game has been taken off of life support. According to…
09.26.19
11-Year-Old White Girl Charged With Hate Crime After…

Police say two white girls in upstate New York attacked a little Black girl on a school bus. The bus…
09.26.19
Iowa Farmer Found Guilty Of Killing His Wife…

A hog farmer in Iowa was found guilty for the murder of his wife, who died in November 2018 after…
09.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close