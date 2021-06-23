Shaun King
Shaun King aka Alexander Scamilton Clowned On Twittter Again After Being Called Out By Samaria Rice

Posted June 23, 2021

Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

If Shaun King is trending on Twitter, chances are really high that it’s for no good reason at all.

Twitter is once again going in on their favorite punching bag, Shaun King, after Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice, killed by the police when he was just 12-years-old, took to Instagram to drag the “activist” and read him for filth…again.

In the caption for the post, which is a screenshot of a note, she wrote, “For anyone that’s want to know the truth,” she proceeds to call out King for bringing up the fact they had a conversation, writing, “Why do you think it’s so important to tell folks we had a conversation?” Rice also called him, bringing up the fact he raised additional money for her son “very toxic and uncomfortable” for her to hear” while wondering how does he sleep at night? And revealed she never permitted him to “raise nothing” on behalf of her son.

Rice also called the convo between them a “cop and donut” conversation and flat out called King a liar and an imposter as a”white man acting Black” and that he cannot be trusted.

But that’s not the only reason he is being dragged on Twitter. In a now-deleted Instagram Post seemingly responding to Rice’s claims of him being a faux Black man.  King shared his life story revealing that his mother was a white woman and his father was “a light skinned Black man and was basically “mixed” himself although where he grew up, he was just considered Black as well.”

Twitter is currently in stitches at King breaking down the percentage of his whiteness and “Blackness.”

You know what they say. A hit dog will holler.

You can peep more reactions to Shaun King reacting to big-time to Samaria Rice calling him out in the gallery below.

Shaun King aka Alexander Scamilton Clowned On Twittter Again After Being Called Out By Samaria Rice  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

