Sara Jay , talib kweli
Talib Kweli Allegedly Clapped Sara Jay’s Caucasian Cheeks, “Real Beaters” Twitter Understands

Posted July 26, 2020

2017 Adult Video News Awards

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Talib Kweli is having quite the crash and burn moment on Twitter after he was engaged in a two-week battle with a Black woman he angrily accused of being a colorist. With the Brooklyn Hip-Hop veteran’s Twitter account shut down for good, his detractors and critics are continuing to dunk on him by airing out rumors he allegedly slept with porn actress, Sara Jay.

The chatter online at the moment is based on rumors that one half of the Black Star duo has a history of hopping into bed with strippers and porn stars. It isn’t immediately known which Twiter or social media user began the Sara Jay talk, but it’s taken on legs Sunday evening (July 26) with Jay’s name becoming a rapidly rising trending topic.

Kweli has since moved his online operation to Instagram where he’s been getting a lot of support from his famous peers and collaborators, while still enduring jabs and barbs from fans who felt his barrage of tweets against the aforementioned woman to discredit her claims was over the top.

Along with Kweli’s suspension or removal of his Twitter account, Kweli’s wife, the one he was claiming to defend, seemed to stand apart from the rapper and activist’s actions, suggesting that it was hateful towards women. She also reportedly revealed that the pair are no longer living together, which then sparked more discussion of claims that Kweli has fathered a child with another woman while still married.

Meanwhile, Jay was most likely just minding her business and she’s catching strays. Some might remember that Jay was trending recently because someone rediscovered that President Barack Obama’s Twitter account followed her account.

Check out all the Talib Kweli and Sara Jay slander below. And we shouldn’t have to explain what “real beaters” means, right? Right.

Photo: Getty

Talib Kweli Allegedly Clapped Sara Jay’s Caucasian Cheeks, “Real Beaters” Twitter Understands  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close