Ten 2021 Olympic Opening Ceremony Stylish Moments

Posted July 26, 2021

Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

You may not be into the 2021 Olympic games, but the Olympic fashion is something to watch.  With designers such as Telfar Clemens and Ralph Lauren being the creatives behind the garments, the uniforms are definitely a sight to see.  While we are cheering on a few of our favorites like Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles, we can not help but notice the colorful and classic ensembles that are swarming around the Tokyo games.  Some of these athletic suits are so fly that we are hoping they become available to the public!

In case you’re watching the Olympics and find yourself swooning behind the team fashions like we are, we’ve taken the liberty to break down the details of some of our favorite looks.  Get into the 2021 Olympic designs below.

Ten 2021 Olympic Opening Ceremony Stylish Moments  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Team Liberia

Team Liberia Source:Getty

The Liberia team uniforms were designed by Telfar Celemens, the genius behind the gender-neutral Telfar Shopping Tote.  Telfar is a prolific designer who was born to Liberian parents so it is only right he used his roots and creative juices for the 2021 Olympics. The blue and white uniforms consist of a sleek navy blue, light blue, and white unisex designs, wide-leg ankle pants, ankle-length coverups, one-shoulder tops, and layered wind-breaker suits.  The entire wardrobe will be available in a capsule athleisure collection that will drop online during the Games.    

2. Team Guyana

Team Guyana Source:Getty

Team Guyana wore a bold red that made it hard for any spectator to overlook them.  The red was accented with black, white, and gold stripes.  The girls donned pleated skirts with their coats and the guys wore black pants with their looks.  

3. Team USA

Team USA Source:Getty

Ralph Lauren came through with stylish technology for the USA team.  He created a jacket that features the RL cooling system – a self-regulating temperature control device.  The designs were a classic navy blue and white striped shirts, navy blue blazers featuring red emblems, and all-white jackets equipped with navy blue collars, the Ralph Lauren logo, and the American Flag.  

4. Team Grenada

Team Grenada Source:Getty

Grenada is making their presence known in Tokyo with their neon green get-ups.  They even have masks to match their looks.  The bright windbreaker suits feature both a lighter green and red color on the chest area.  

5. Team Benin

Team Benin Source:Getty

Team Benin went for a more relaxed, vibrant look in what resembled pajama sets.  The men wore shirt and pants sets and the women wore ankle-length dresses.

6. Team Cameroon

Team Cameroon Source:Getty

Team Cameroon sported beautiful fabrics that, of course, featured their flag’s colors.  The women were robed in traditional tops and long skirts and the men paired their traditional kaftans with pants.  

7. Team Senegal

Team Senegal Source:Getty

Senegal chose to show their team spirit in a blue kaftan complete with white scarves draped around their neck and their country’s flag in hand.  

8. Team Zambia

Team Zambia Source:Getty

Zambia stood out in green tops, featuring their country’s colors, that were embellished with bongo drums.  They wore matching masks as well. 

9. Team Jamaica

Team Jamaica Source:Team Congo

Team Jamaica kept is simple in looks that featured their country’s colors.  They wore black, gold, and green sports coats with matching black pants.  

10. Team Congo

Team Congo Source:Getty

Team Congo was hard to miss in their bright blue, yellow, and red colors.  They paired the blue and yellow sports jackets with red pants.  

Close