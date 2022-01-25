Power Book II
The Stylish Women Of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Season two of Power Book II: Ghost is heating up and the women of the hit STARZ drama are absolutely scorching on screen with their riveting characters.

R&B icon Mary J. Blige plays the role of streetsmart queen pen, Monét Tejada, a tough mother of three who struggles to run her husband Lorenzo’s massive crime empire as he does time behind bars. There’s also Diana Tejada, played by the beautiful LaToya Tonodeo, a key player in the Tejada empire and boss chick who isn’t afraid to get what she wants.

This season, we learn more about the backstory of Tariq’s on and off again girlfriend Lauren Baldwin, who’s a freshman at Stansfield University. Played by rising star Paige Audrey, the new season goes in-depth about Baldwin’s passion for racial activism as she continues to stick by Tariq through his twisted web of street hustling shenanigans.

Now, we love the ladies of Power Book so much and they truly shine even when they’re not keeping us glued to our TV sets to watch the drama that unfurls every week. Turns out some of the ladies are rocking a number of high fashion ensembles offscreen, whether they’re walking down the red carpet at special events or posing for the gram to entice fans. Let’s show a little bit of love to the ladies of Power Book II and their effortless fashionable style moments.

The Stylish Women Of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Mary J. Blige – Monet Tejada

Mary J. Blige may portray the tough of nails Monet Tejada, but this week, the R&B legend popped up on the gram giving a soft and feminine look. The “Just Fine” hitmaker stunned in sparkling steel grey contour dress with matching knee-high boots.

2. Paige Hurd- Lauren Baldwin

Paige Hurd made an appearance on The Real back in December 2021, in a curve accentuating House Of CB Dress paired with accessories by Aqua and Nadri Jewelry. 

 

 

3. Alix Lapri- Effie

Alix Lapri stars as Effie on the hit crime drama, the scheming ex-girlfriend of Power’s Tariq. Last year at the Power Book II: Ghost premiere, the actress turned heads in a black and white distressed gown with a flowing train. Lapri complemented the look with a sleek long ponytail.

4. LaToya Tonodeo- Diana Tejada

LaToya Tonodeo was glowing at the Power Book premiere last year in a ruffled off-the-shoulder crop-top paired with a matching mini skirt. The star styled up the ensemble with a knotted-up do.

5. Light Skin Keisha- BruShandria

The Atlanta-bred rapper joined the cast of the STARZ spin-off series last year and she’s been wowing fans with her role as Brushaundria Carmichael, the play-no-games college classmate of  Tariq. Keisha brings her sassy no holds bar energy to the character, and the star doesn’t hold back with her fashionable attire either. 

The “Ride Good” rhymer looked impeccable in this metallic blue suit dress which she styled up with a matching blue purse and her sleek blonde hair.

 

 

