Beyonce , trick daddy
HomePhotos

Whew Chile: The BeyHive Attacks Trick Daddy For Saying Beyonce’ Can’t Sing [VIDEO]

Posted 7 hours ago

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

The BeyHive is busy this morning with attacking Trick Daddy when a recent clip surfaced of the rapper dragging Beyonce’. It is unclear what the initial conversation was about but the clip allegedly surfaced from a Clubhouse room where the Miami rapper can be heard saying that Beyonce’ can’t sing or write.

“Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her motherf*ckin’ self,” he said. “Beyoncé can’t sang!” Others in the room also agreed and he moved on to critique her husband Jay-Z. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I’mma give an unpopular opinion right now: Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That’s why they together. Jay-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that?”

Hear the clip below.

HotNewHipHop reports that Trick added that “New York needed a hero after Biggie died and so, people handed the title over to Jay.” Of course, these comments woke up Beyonce’s super dedicated fan base and they’re slandering the rapper on social media.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Check out these reactions to Trick Daddy’s comments about the Queen below.

SEE: Hot Spot: Trina & Eve Kill The Stage In The First Female Rap Verzuz Battle [WATCH]

SEE: Trick Daddy Takes Plea Deal In DUI Cocaine Bust

SEE: Beyoncé Trends On Social Media After NBA Finals Date Night With Hubby Jay-Z

Whew Chile: The BeyHive Attacks Trick Daddy For Saying Beyonce’ Can’t Sing [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Latest
Jury Chooses To Convict Ex-Police Officer in Brutal…

An ex-St. Louis police officer was found guilty for his part in the brutal beating of an undercover Black officer,…
06.22.21
State Trooper Pepper Sprayed & Rammed Family’s SUV,…

A four household family consisting of 39-year-old Tristin Goods, his wife April and their two daughters, 12-year-old Tristina and 11-year-old…
06.22.21
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black…

The excerpts from a new book on the turmoil in the Trump administration's last year shows the former president airing…
06.22.21
Victoria’s Secret Retires VS Angels To ‘Give Women…

The Victoria's Secret Angels are retiring and being replaced with activists, athletes, and entrepreneurs.
06.21.21
Candace Owens Cries White Supremacist Tears As Juneteenth…

Candace Owens dug deep into her shallow Black white supremacist bag when she led the chorus of conservatives complaining that…
06.18.21
Gunman Shot & Killed Georgia Grocery Store Cashier…

Laquitta Willis was a cashier at the Big Bear store in Dekalb County when Victor Lee Tucker Jr. left the…
06.17.21
5 Historic Landmarks To Visit While Celebrating Juneteenth

Friday will mark the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth! Wondering how you can make the most of your Juneteenth celebration? The…
06.17.21
Juneteenth Bill To Make It A Federal Holiday…

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday to establish June 19 officially as Juneteenth National Independence Day.
06.16.21
Should We Be Offended By Hunter Biden Calling…

Hunter Biden caused a stir last week when an unearthed text convo from 2018 showed him jokingly using the N-word…
06.16.21
Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most…

Personal-finance website WalletHub came up with tons of interesting facts while researching America's most fun states in 2021, which was…
06.15.21
Close