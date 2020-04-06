CLOSE
Chet Hanks and n-word , n-word , racism
Twitter Poll Suggests The Term “Karen” Is The Equivalent of The N-Word, Black Twitter Says No Sir

Posted April 6, 2020

Twitter Poll Claims The Term "Karen" Is The Equivalent of The "N-Word"

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

Sighs, here we go again, white folks trying to claim another term is comparable to the n-word. Black Twitter, of course, is not having it.

A Twitter poll popped up, suggesting that the term “Karen” is “being used as a sexist and racist slur.” It further went on to suggest that “Karen” is the “equivalent of the n-word for white women” and asks should the term be banned on Twitter altogether.

Bruh what?

The answer to that question is a straightforward no, and Black Twitter is accurately pointing out the two terms are not equivalent because you can easily write Karen down but not the n-word.

Karen is defined by Urban Dictionary as:

gives raisins to kids on Halloweendrives an SUV to carpool her kids to soccer practice… better hope the ref doesn’t make a wrong call because she will sue!

love to use snapagram to post her workout selfies

after a long day of talking to managers and driving her kids around, she sits down with her mom friends at book club and drinks lots and LOTS of wine

“oh my god, Karen, do you really have to talk to the Burger King manager every time they forget to give you a ketchup packet.““LOL! Yes!! I have to Facebook and instasnap it to all my friends to make sure everyone knows to watch out LOL!!!

Nowhere in there does it say it was used to oppress a particular race of people mentally. But every single one of those definitions is accurate as hell.
Nice try colonizers, you can peep all the reactions to the ridiculous poll question in the gallery below.
Photo:

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close