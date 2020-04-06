Sighs, here we go again, white folks trying to claim another term is comparable to the n-word. Black Twitter, of course, is not having it.
A Twitter poll popped up, suggesting that the term “Karen” is “being used as a sexist and racist slur.” It further went on to suggest that “Karen” is the “equivalent of the n-word for white women” and asks should the term be banned on Twitter altogether.
Bruh what?
The answer to that question is a straightforward no, and Black Twitter is accurately pointing out the two terms are not equivalent because you can easily write Karen down but not the n-word.
Twitter Poll Suggests The Term “Karen” Is The Equivalent of The N-Word, Black Twitter Says No Sir was originally published on hiphopwired.com