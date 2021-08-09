WHITNEY HOUSTON
Celebrate Whitney Houston’s Birthday With 10 Timeless Music Videos

Posted 7 hours ago

Whitney Houston

Source: Mirrorpix / Getty

On this day in 1963, a star was born. Whitney Elizabeth Houston’s humble beginnings in middle-class Newark, New Jersey, where she performed as a soloist at the New Hope Baptist Church, offered just a glimpse of the gift she’d one day share with the world.

As her range, voice and confidence grew, Houston found herself signed to Arista Records in the early 1980s and before the age of 21, she would appear on national television, performing a song called “Home” on The Merv Griffin Show. Her self-titled debut album was released on February 14, 1985 and it would be the first of many projects for the singer. Outside of music, Houston carved a nice lane as an actress, topping the box office with hits like The Bodyguard and Waiting to Exhale.

Sadly, we lost Whitney in February 2012, but her music remains. On what would have been her 58th birthday, we invite you to look back at ten classic videos from one of the greatest recording artists of all time.

Celebrate Whitney Houston’s Birthday With 10 Timeless Music Videos  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. I Wanna Dance With Somebody

2. So Emotional

3. Saving All My Love For You

4. I Have Nothing

5. I’m Every Woman

6. How Will I Know

7. Run To You

8. You Give Good Love

9. Exhale

10. I Will Always Love You

Close